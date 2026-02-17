Penn State Men's Hockey Absorbs Another Difficult Blow

After getting swept at Michigan last weekend, the Penn State men's hockey team returned home to more difficult news. Nittany Lions captain Dane Dowiak annouced Tuesday that he will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury he sustained at Michigan.

"While this is incredibly disappointing, it does not change my belief in this team and what we're building has never been stronger," Dowiak said in a social media post. "I'll continue to suppory my guys every step of the way as a captain off the ice and know the entire team will enhance the leadership on the ice in my absence. Nothing will get in the way of what we're building."

On the Big Ten's fourth-youngest hockey team, Dowiak is a veteran. The junior forward from Pittsburgh has played in nearly 100 games over the past three seasons, including 27 this year. He entered Penn State's series at Michigan leading the team in short-handed goals (four) and plus/minus rating (+16).

Dowiak is tied for fifth on the team with nine goals and has generated 18 points. He scored a hat trick against Wisconsin in January. Dowiak entered the Michigan series leading the nation with those four short-handed goals, a new program record, and has scored six in his career.

Dowiak was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 NCAA Allentown Regional, where he scored three goals in helping Penn State to the first Frozen Four in program history.

"I'm ready to attack this recovery with everything I have, come back stronger and return to the ice next season better than ever," Dowiak wrote. "This is just a chapter — not the story. I'll be back."

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Dane Dowiak scores a goal in the second period of a game against Clarkson Golden Knights goaltender Shane Soderwall. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Dowiak's injury continued a rough stretch for Penn State, which has not won a game since Jan. 24. The Nittany Lions lost a two-game home series against Michigan State, including an overtime loss in their Beaver Stadium debut.

Penn State then suffered a shootout loss at Michigan before falling 6-3 to the Wolverines. The Nittany Lions allowed 10 goals in two games at Michigan, which earned wins in all four regular-season games between the teams.

Penn State (18-9-1) ranks sixth in the latest USCHO Division I men's poll. The Nittany Lions have three regular-season series remaining, beginning this weekend at home against Ohio State.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Sports