Penn State's Gavin McKenna to Play for Canada at World Hockey Championships

After one season at Penn State, Gavin McKenna is returning to Canada before likely going first overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. McKenna, who led the Nittany Lions in scoring as a freshman, will play for Canada at the IHHF World Championships in May.

McKenna, from Whitehorse, Alberta, is the first Penn State player to compete in the World Championships. He will do so folllowing a revelatory season at Penn State, which he helped reach the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament.

McKenna set nine Penn State records last season to earn the program's MVP award. He became only the third Penn State player to score 50 points in a season, setting the freshman single-season mark with 51. McKenna also set a freshman record with 36 assists and finished second among first-year players in goals (15).

McKenna finished third in the Big Ten, and tied for fifth nationally, in points. He also led the Big Ten with a Penn State-record 1.46 points-per-game scoring average, which ranked second nationally.

McKenna was named All-Big Ten second team and was voted unanimously to the Big Ten's all-freshman team. He also became Penn State's fourth All-American in its men's hockey history.

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) shoots and scores a goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third period at Mullett Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

McKenna accomplished nearly everything he sought when signing with Penn State in 2025, the first year the NCAA permitted CHL players to compete in college hockey. Penn State fell to Minnesota-Duluth 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament in March, after which McKenna said he wold be a "Penn Stater for life."

“Obviously, my goal is to play in the NHL, and whether that happens next year or not, what Penn State has done for me, I can't thank this team enough," McKenna said in Albany. "I can't thank the whole community of Penn State enough for what they've done for me. I’m a Penn Stater for life.”

The projected No. 1 overall pick of the June draft, McKenna was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and twice was named the HCA National Rookie of the Month. He earned the February honor after setting program records for points (eight) and assists (seven) in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State.

McKenna could become Penn State's first No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft in program history.

“He's just an absolute fun, chill guy who just wants to spend as much time with the team on the ice as he can,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said before the NCAA Tournament. “And this is sort of what it's about. You lose and you go home. He is more motivated to hang with the guys and go play on the ice. That might be his biggest motivation.”

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna skates with the puck against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images



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