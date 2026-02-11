Penn State Updates Hockey Star Gavin McKenna's Status for Michigan Series

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna will play this weekend when the sixth-ranked Nittany Lions visit No. 2 Michigan, coach Guy Gadowsky said Wednesday.

Gadowsky spoke to the media for the first time about McKenna's situation since the freshman was charged with two counts of assault following an alleged altercation in State College on Jan. 31. The Centre County District Attorney last week withdrew the most serious charge of felony aggravated assault.

“Gavin will participate, [and] continue to participate, in all athletically related activities," Gadowsky said during his weekly media availability in State College. "But regarding that, I also hope you understand it’s an ongoing legal thing. So, [it is] inappropriate for me to comment further.”

McKenna, 18, of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, was charged with multiple counts following an alleged altercation in downtown State College, after the Nittany Lions faced Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna dropped the most serious charge of felony aggravated assault Feb. 6, saying video evidence did not support the charge.

McKenna, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, still faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault as well as summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.

According to the State College Police criminal complaint, McKenna allegedly got into an altercation with a 21-year-old male, punching the victim twice in the face "following an exchange of words between them and the group of people that McKenna was with."

Cantorna said that the alleged victim sustained two fractures to the jaw that required surgery. Cantorna said that video review of the incident "did not support the felony charge of aggravated assault."

"In order to prove probable cause on a charge of aggravated assault, the Commonwealth has to prove two things," Cantorna said in a Feb. 6 statement. "We're required to prove that the defendent acted with the intent to cause serious bodily injury or that the defendant acted recklessly under circumstances showing extreme indifference to the value of human life.

"... Simply put, a review of the video evidence does not support a conclusion that Gavin McKenna acted with the specific intent to cause serious bodily injury, nor that he acted with reckless indifference to the value of human life."

McKenna to play vs. Michigan

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Penn State will have its star player for the pivotal series against Michigan this weekend. Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Friday night, with the second game set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (18-8, 10-6 Big Ten) sit six points back of the Wolverines in the Big Ten standings, meaning a series sweep in regulation would put both schools at 38 points and in second place behind Michigan State.

This weekend will be the second, and final, regular-season series between Penn State and Michigan. The first set resulted in a split, though the Wolverines outscored the Nittany Lions 9-5. Penn State has been outscored 27-13 in its three series against Michigan and Michigan State, the top two teams in the country.

Gadowsky said the team was able to get three practices in during its bye week and is practicing on a regular schedule this week.

Even though those matchups have been rather uneven, McKenna’s presence will be vital to Penn State in Ann Arbor. He is tied for sixth in the Big Ten in points (32) and ranks fifth in assists (21).

As Gadowsky has said in the past, McKenna sees the game differently and uses time and space in a unique way, which completely changes the game for the Nittany Lions’ offensive attack.

“He manipulates the pace. I was very surprised to see how fast and quick he was, like he's very quick, and his conditioning is excellent as well,” Gadowsky said of McKenna in September. “It's not that he picks up the pace. He manipulates the pace. So that's the most amazing thing about him. Obviously, his puck skills are elite. The skating is elite, his edges, but I really enjoy it, and I think the other players on the team have really enjoyed watching his mind work.”

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Sports