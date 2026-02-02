Is Penn State Still an NCAA Hockey Title Contender After Michigan State Series?

While the weekend hockey theatrics at Beaver Stadium did not disappoint, the Penn State men’s hockey team was swept by No. 2 Michigan State in a two-game series in State College. The Spartans took four regular-season games from the Nittany Lions, who earned just two of 12 possible points in their matchups.

Penn State fell one spot to No. 6 in the latest USCHO.com hockey poll after the weekend sweep. So where does that leave Penn State in its quest to return to the Frozen Four and win the program’s first national championship? Here’s what we learned from a tough weekend of Big Ten hockey for Penn State.

Penn State is still a title contender

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) looks to shoot the puck during the first period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Let’s not overreact after two losses to arguably the best team in the country. Penn State (18-8) remains one of the dominant forces of the NCAA.

The team’s record outside of games against Michigan State is 10-2 in the Big Ten and 18-4 overall. Further, Michigan State blew out the Nittany Lions just once (a 5-0 win in East Lansing in November).

Two of Penn State’s losses were in overtime, including Saturday’s 5-4 heartbreaker at Beaver Stadium, and Friday’s result was a one-point game until Penn State pulled its starting netminder for an extra attacker in a 6-3 loss.

The Nittany Lions have strong goaltending, an elite offense and a capable defense, which is plenty of ammo to win a national title. They also have forward Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, who completely changes the outlook of the team. McKenna finished the Beaver Stadium game with a goal and two assists for three points and was a plus-5 for the game.

Penn State really misses center Charlie Cerrato

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Charlie Cerrato (15) celebrates a goal with goaltender Joshua Fleming (34) against the Clarkson Golden Knights in the third period of a game at Pegula Ice Arena. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Cerrato was injured against Minnesota on Jan. 9 and will miss the remainder of the regular season, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. A second-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes, Cerrato is one of Penn State’s best defensive forwards and the most talented center on the team.

The junior sits second on the team in points per game (1.26), assists (18) and power-play assists (seven), while also leading the club in faceoff win percentage (59.7 percent). He is a vital piece to the Nittany Lions’ power play and was centering arguably the most productive line in college hockey that included Matt DiMarsico and forward JJ Wiebusch.

Cerrato’s absence seemed to loom large against Michigan State, as his presence down the middle defensively would have helped neutralize the big-bodied Spartans, who have two 6-3, 200-plus pound enforcers on their top line.

How can Penn State beat Michigan State in the postseason?

Michigan State Spartans forward Charlie Stramel (15) prepares to shoot on Penn State Nittany Lions goaltender Kevin Reidler (35) at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions could see the Spartans again in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. They'll have to adjust some things about their game if they do.

Michigan State has eight players who are at least 6-2, 200 pounds. Penn State has just three. As Big Ten games usually do, the Penn State-Michigan State series got physical. And the Nittany Lions will need to set the tone physically to beat the Spartans, which certainly is a tall task.

Penn State’s game is centered more around speed, which makes Michigan State such a tough matchup with its size and length. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Michigan State is the toughest matchup for the Nittany Lions in the country.

Additionally, the Spartans are one of the best first-period teams in the country, which was evident in both series against Penn State. Michigan State outscored Penn State 7-0 in the first period this season. That needs to change. The Nittany Lions, specifically against the Spartans, can’t play to their strengths when they get behind.

Where Penn State excels

Penn State defenseman Jackson Smith skates during a Big Ten ice hockey game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State’s speed is by far its biggest strength. The team scored two of its four goals Saturday via breakaways, and Penn State has been superb on the rush the past two seasons. McKenna and defenseman Jackson Smith are two of the fastest players on the team and can flip the ice and turn defense into offense in an instant.

Penn State also relies on Cerrato, DiMarsico, Aiden Fink and Luke Misa to generate chances on the rush.

Where Penn State struggles

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Guy Gadowsky watches the action against the Clarkson Golden Knights in the first period of a game at Pegula Ice Arena. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Penn State is the most penalized team in the country and the only one averaging more than 20 penalty minutes per game. That has come back to bite it in several ways this season, including last weekend. The Spartans went 2-for-7 on the power play in the series and 1-for-2 Saturday, which was the difference in that contest.

Penn State isn’t merely the most penalized team in the NCAA; there’s a huge gap. Michigan is second but still averages two fewer penalty minutes per game than Penn State. Gadowsky addresses the issue weekly, saying the team continues to work on it.

If Penn State continues to take an obnoxious number of penalties in the postseason, its chances at a national title will dwindle.

