The 'Coolest Environment:' Penn State Hockey Players Rave About Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State forward Gavin McKenna walked with his team through the tunnel and gates of Beaver Stadium, fist-bumping Penn State football players on the way to the rink. That’s when it hit him — the environment and atmosphere were special.

For men’s hockey captain Dane Dowiak and forward Aiden Fink, that moment of realization came during pregame introductions. Dowiak said it’s “something I will never forget.” Fink added, “It was the coolest moment ever.”

So the Nittany Lions’ first order of business after a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to No. 2 Michigan State on Saturday was to thank the rink staff, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft and Vinnie James, deputy athletic director for internal operations, for organizing the game, part of an historic first weekend of outdoor hockey at Beaver Stadium.

“This event is not easy,” Dowiak said. “Nobody sees what's behind the scenes and what's going on. Ever since we heard about it, they've been working so hard to put this on. We couldn't be more appreciative.”

Check out the 📹 Highlights from Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/9T2Rq2dRTJ — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 31, 2026

Penn State hosted an announced crowd of 74,575 for the second outdoor hockey game at Beaver Stadium (the first was Friday, when the fourth-ranked Penn State women defeated Robert Morris). It marked the second-largest crowd for a college hockey game in NCAA history, behind only the 2010 game between Michigan and Michigan State that drew 104,173 to Michigan Stadium.Guinness World Records certified that as the best-attended ice hockey game in history.

It created an environment none of the hockey players had played in before — one that caused Dowiak even to consider it in the context of his hockey future.

“There's nothing like Beaver Stadium,” Dowiak said. “I know that was the coolest environment I will ever play in my life, no matter if I make the NHL or not. That was the coolest thing I've ever seen, ever witnessed. And I just couldn't be prouder to be a Penn Stater and get that opportunity.”

For Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, there wasn’t a singular instance where he took it all in. Instead, Gadowsky caught himself several times gazing up at a Beaver Stadium filled with blue and white in winter.

“I went to I think every coach on our staff, and said, ‘Look behind you,’ because it was just absolutely jammed,” Gadowsky said after the game. “And people were into it. I couldn't believe it was a hockey game, I really couldn't. It just blew me away. And I constantly, numerous times every period, would just look around at the atmosphere and just take it in. It's very, very humbling that I get to be a part of something like this.”

Gadowsky particularly enjoyed hearing and seeing the Penn State football traditions at a hockey game. Players took the ice to the same entrance music as the football team, and fans sang “We Will Rock You,” “Sweet Caroline” and other Beaver Stadium favorites. If fans closed their eyes, they might have believed they were at a football game.

Producing that environment at Beaver Stadium was the culmination of five months of hard work. That stretches from the rink workers to the volunteers who shoveled snow off the bleachers to the athletic department officials who staged two hockey games at the stadium.

“Very grateful to the entire ICA [Department of Intercollegiate Athletics] for making this happen,” Gadowsky said, “But you look at what you have to do with facilities. I mean, [Associate Athletic Director] Herb Combs and [Beaver Stadium Facility Coordinator] Dave Bittner have been working literally tirelessly to make this happen. And it was so gratifying to come out when we skated on Wednesday, seeing so many people helping shovel snow at a stadium. I mean, it's humbling.”

All that work made it hard for Gadowsky to feel down despite being swept by Michigan State and securing only one of six possible points over the weekend. The Penn State coach said it was tough to feel negative because of how amazing the experience was.

Throughout his press conference, Gadowsky continued to express his gratitude for the unique experience. Penn State and the NHL both have expressed interest in hosting an NHL Stadium Series game at Beaver Stadium, likely after the renovation is complete in 2027.

Asked what’s next, Gadowsky called that decision “above my pay grade” but sounded open to another outdoor game soon.

“I would love to do it [again] because it's as amazing a hockey experience as I have ever had,” Gadowsky said.

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Shea Van Olm (93) celebrates his goal with defenseman Nick Fascia (10) during the third period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Sports