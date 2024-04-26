Penn State's James Franklin Attended Two NFL Draft Parties on Thursday Night
Penn State football's first-round picks held NFL Draft parties Thursday night about an hour apart in Maryland. So what did Penn State coach James Franklin do? Attend both parties, of course.
After watching Olu Fashanu get drafted 11th overall by the New York Jets at his party in Waldorf, Maryland, Franklin scrambled to Gaithersburg, arriving in time to see Chop Robinson go 21st overall to the Miami Dolphins. Franklin had barely more than an hour to make the trip but managed to share the draft moment with both players. Penn State athletics communications staff trailed Franklin as he raced to Robinson's house, posting this entertaining video Friday night. This is cinema.
The Jets drafted Fashanu, an offensive tackle, 11th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Dolphins chose Robinson, an edge rusher, at No. 21. Neither player attended the draft festivities in Detroit, choosing instead to hold watch parties at home. Fashanu no doubt was invited but sought a different draft-night experience. At Penn State's Pro Day in March, Fashanu hinted that he planned to watch from home, declaring himself a "homebody."
Franklin has attended NFL drafts before, notably with Saquon Barkley in 2018 and Micah Parsons in 2021. But with two first-rounders in the same state, Franklin had an opportunity to be with both on their nights. Fortunate timing, indeed.
The 2024 NFL Draft represented the second with two first-round picks of Franklin's tenure. The other was 2021, when Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) and Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) were first-round picks. The Nittany Lions have had multiple first-round picks in 10 different drafts. Fashanu and Robinson became the 41st and 42nd first-round picks in Penn State history.
Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein were part of a big Penn State contingent at Fashanu's watch party, one that also included current offensive lineman Nick Dawkins. Of Fashanu, Franklin said in a statement, "the New York Jets just drafted a tremendous man and teammate who will be an unbelievable representative of their organization. It has been an honor to have Olu and his family apart of our program. He is a model student-athlete, as he was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy and earned his degree from the Smeal College of Business with a 3.45 GPA. On the football field, he was a two-time All-American and the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year last season. His family has provided unbelievable support and love to Olu and our entire organization. We have been extremely
fortunate to have a player like Olu represent this university and we all look forward to watching him continue to grow and succeed at the next level.”
Robinson transferred to Penn State after one season playing linebacker at Maryland. He thrived at defensive end, working with position coach Deion Barnes to develop physical pass-rush skills to complement his explosiveness.
“We are so proud of Chop for being selected by the Miami Dolphins,” Franklin said of Robinson in a statement. “Chop will be an explosive, disruptive pass rusher and run stopper in the NFL. He
was determined and committed to taking his game to the next level the moment he stepped on campus. He was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree last season, an Associated Press All-American and one of our Team MVPs. We have really enjoyed watching Chop develop as a player and man since he joined our program. I look forward to watching him at the next level and I know he has a bright future with the Dolphins.”
Penn State has eight more potential picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. If 10 Nittany Lions are drafted, that would mark the best draft of Franklin's tenure at Penn State and the program's best since 1996.
