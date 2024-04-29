Penn State Wrestler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Terrell Barraclough, who wrestled primarily at 165 pounds for Penn State last season, is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Barraclough, a graduate transfer, has one season of eligibility remaining.
Barraclough went 12-2 last season and 27-15 in his four seasons with the Nittany Lions. Last year he started three matches for Penn State, all at 174 pounds in place of four-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci. Barraclough won two of those bouts, upsetting 13th-ranked Jackson Turley of Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center in February.
It was a stellar performance. Barraclough reversed Turley in the second period, tying the score at 3-3, and then rode him for the entire third period to claim a 4-3 decision. Barraclough finished with 2:49 of riding time against a ranked wrestler while competing up a weight class. Following the match, Barraclough discussed why he enjoyed wrestling in Penn State's competitive room.
"You don’t want to be thinking about, 'Oh, I’m not going to be wrestling.' There’s, like, a more excellent way," he said. "If you choose to be a Debbie Downer about it, you're just not going to get any better in my opinion if you go into practice thinking every day, 'What’s this for?'"
Penn State returns two of the nation's top wrestlers at 157 and 165. Mitchell Mesenbrink was the NCAA runnerup at 165 pounds as a redshirt freshman, and Levi Haines won the 157-pound title as a sophomore.
Barraclough, from Kaysville, Utah, will be a strong addition for any program. He went 3-0 at the Journeymen Classic, outscoring his opponents 18-0 in the season-opening event. Barraclough also went 3-1 at the Black Knight Invitational, losing only to Mesenbrink. His other loss was to Michigan's Shane Griffith, who placed third at NCAAs at 174. Barraclough scored three pins, three major decisions and a technical fall among his 12 victories.
Penn State won its third straight team title, and 11th under head coach Cael Sanderson, at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions claimed four individual titles and eight All-Americans in setting the tournament's scoring record.
More Penn State Wrestling
