Penn State Softball Qualifies for First NCAA Tournament Since 2011
The Penn State softball team followed one of the most successful seasons in school history with some nervous moments Sunday night. With the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament's selection show nearing its close, the Nittany Lions had not been called for an at-large bid. Then, Penn State was called as the penultimate name in the 64-team field, eliciting a roar from the program and ending a 13-year tournament dry spell.
Penn State qualified for its first NCAA Softball Tournament since 2011, earning the No. 3 seed in the Bryan-College Station regional that begins May 17. The Nittany Lions will be in a regional field with Texas A&M, Texas State and Albany. Here's how the team reacted.
Penn State brings a 34-18 record to the NCAA Tournament, which includes a 12-11 mark in the Big Ten. The 34 overall wins and the 12 conference victories are fourth-highest in school history. Penn State will make its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in its 60-year history.
The Nittany Lions are led by freshman pitcher Bridget Nemeth, who compiled an extraordinary season to win Big Ten freshman-of-the-year honors. Nemeth is 22-6, tying the school's single-season wins record. Nemeth led the Big Ten in wins, ranked second in ERA (1.71) and third in strikeouts (186) and had the conference's best WHIP (0.98). She is a finalist for the Tucci/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Award.
Penn State opens the NCAA Tournament against a familiar opponent. The Nittany Lions will face Texas State (45-13) in the regional's first game Friday. Penn State visited Texas State for three games in March, losing all three, including an eight-inning decision. But Nemeth did not pitch in any of those games.
Penn State coach Clarisa Crowell, in her fourth season with the Nittany Lions, won her 300th career game as a head coach and 100th at Penn State. She will coach in her second NCAA Tournament, having guided Miami (Ohio) into the field as an automatic qualifier in 2016.
