Penn State Baseball, Softball Stars Earn Major Awards

In a difficult season for Penn State baseball, one player stood out. Michael Anderson, a senior designated hitter who became the first Nittany Lion to hit 20 home runs, earned a major Big Ten honor.

Anderson was named first-team all-conference following the 2026 season, in which the Nittany Lions went 16-35 overall and 9-21 in the Big Ten. A senior, Anderson was Penn State's standout, becoming the program's 18th first-team All-Big Ten selection. He followed first-team all-conference pick Paxton Kling in 2025.

Anderson had a huge season at the plate for Penn State. He broke the program record for home runs in a season with 20, becoming the first Nittany Lion to reach the milestone. Anderson led the conference and ranked 18th nationally in OPS (1.212) and also led the Big Ten in total bases.

He finished second in the Big Ten in home runs and slugging percentage (.742) and was fifth in on-base percentage. Anderson also broke another Penn State record by getting hit by a pitch 18 times.

The new Penn State home run king!!!!!@Michael_A110's 20th of the year!!!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/puRWBtRa0S — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 14, 2026

Anderson led Penn State in every primary batting category, including average (.358), hits, runs, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He hit .367 during the Big Ten season with a .725 slugging percentage. Anderson hit 11 of his 20 home runs during against conference opponents.

Anderson, from Havertown, Pennsylvania, played his final college season at Penn State after playing for Arkansas and Rhode Island. He was part of Arkansas' 2025 trip to the College World Series and was a freshman All-American at Rhode Island in 2023.

Anderson was one of just two NCAA Division I baseball players to average a distance of 414+ feet with at least 20 home runs this season.

Penn State softball player is a unanimous All-American

Allison Oneacre, Penn State softball's gifted freshman third baseman, continued her postseason awards tour with another major honor. Oneacre was named a freshman All-American by D1Softball to become the second unanimous freshman All-American in Penn State softball history.

Oneacre had a huge debut season for the Nittany Lions to earn first-team all-Big Ten and all-freshman first-team honors. She tied for the team batting average title, hitting .367, and led the program in slugging (.797) and on-base percentage (.492).

Oneacre set Penn State's single-season program record with 61 RBI and broke the freshman home-run mark with 18. Oneacre also was a Softball America freshman All-American.

An Alpharetta, Georgia, native, Oneacre helped Penn State to a 33-21 overall record and an 11-win Big Ten season. The Nittany Lions have won at least 30 games for five straight seasons.

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