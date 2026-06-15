Penn State Hires Mallory Hasselbeck to Women's Lacrosse Staff

The Penn State women's lacrosse team has added a familiar name to its coaching staff. Mallory Hasselbeck, who was part of a national championship team at Boston College, is Penn State's newest assistant coach. She also is a daughter of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.

"Mallory has always had a special love for the game and a relentless desire to learn,” Penn State women's lacrosse coach Kayla Treanor said in a statement. “From being the top recruit in the country to excelling at both Boston College and Stanford, she has consistently approached every opportunity with humility and determination. We're thrilled to welcome her to Penn State and know she has a bright future in coaching."

Mallory Hasselbeck, 23, began her college career at Boston College, where she spent four years. She was injured in 2024, when Boston College won the NCAA championship, but returned in 2025 to play in 13 games and generate nine points.

Hasselbeck played in 33 games during her first two seasons at Boston College, where she signed as the nation's No. 1 recruit, according to Inside Lacrosse. After Boston College, Hasselbeck transferred to Stanford for her final season in 2026.

She played in 18 games, starting 16, for the Cardinal and had the best season of her career. Hasselbeck produced career-highs in goals (25), assists (25) and points (50) and helped Stanford defeat Penn State 7-5 in the first round of the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament in May.

“I’m incredibly excited and truly grateful for the opportunity to join the Penn State Women’s Lacrosse family,” Hasselbeck said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to Happy Valley and pursue championships alongside this amazing staff and team. I’m so fired up to get started."

Our Coach 🙌



Welcome to Happy Valley, Mallory💙🤍



🗞️: https://t.co/CijOuCcGMY pic.twitter.com/kbw5kx6DlX — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) June 15, 2026

Mallory Hasselback is part of a very athletic family. Her father Matt played quarterback in the NFL for 18 years and four teams, primarily the Seattle Seahawks. Matt Hasselbeck, who also played at Boston College, led Seattle to six NFL playoff appearances and a trip to the 2006 Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mallory's mother Sarah also played field hockey at Boston College, and her uncle Tim played quarterback in the NFL for eight seasons. Mallory's brother Henry is a quarterback at Appalachian State after spending two seasons with UCLA.

The Penn State women's lacrosse team finished the 2026 season at 12-7 after the loss to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament. Treanor became Penn State's head coach in 2025 after spending four years leading the Syracuse program.

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