With Drew Allar Signing, Penn State's 2026 NFL Draft Class Is Finally Under Contract

Drew Allar is in for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Penn State quarterback, selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, signed his rookie deal Friday, just four days before the team is scheduled to report for training camp. Veterans and rookies report July 28, and the Steelers open training camp July 29.

Allar signed a four-year contract with the Steelers worth $7.1 million, according to Spotrac.

The expectation in Pittsburgh was always that Allar would sign before camp began, even though it took some time. And signing was vital for Allar, who continues to be a developmental quarterback with the franchise. As the Steelers went through OTAs, head coach Mike McMarthy made Allar a reconstruction project. Allar needs as many reps as possible during training camp.

“Anytime you can talk to coach McCarthy one-on-one, especially when it's about quarterback play and fundamentals, [is great],” Allar said after rookie minicamp. “I feel like I've grown a lot and really just understand his philosophy a lot more. I know what I need to work on and how to work on it, and I've just got to be intentional with doing the same routine every day and making sure I'm staying on top of the little things.”

"My focus is going to be on how can I make myself better 1 percent each day," Allar said. "Obviously catching up on the playbook and learning everything. Just acclimating myself to the team, being a great teammate and really getting to create those relationships with everybody throughout the team and the organization.

"So, that's going to be my main goal. Just coming in and putting my head down and going to work and just taking it a day at a time."

Allar and Alabama's Ty Simpson were the last two quarterbacks drafted through the first three rounds who had not signed. Simpson and the Los Angeles Rams remain without a deal as well.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, and the Arizona Cardinals signed third-round pick Carson Beck.

Penn State's 2026 NFL Draft class is signed

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane is selected by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 overall during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Allar signing, every Penn State player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft has agreed to a rookie deal. According to Spotrac, Penn State's eight draft picks signed rookie contracts worth a combined $61.6 million.

The leader is offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, who was the first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens. Ioane signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $24.2 million.

As fourth-round picks, Drew Shelton (Dallas) and Dani Dennis-Sutton (Green Bay) signed deals of about $5.6 and $5.5 million, respectively. Zakee Wheatley (Carolina) signed a four-year contract worth $4.9 million, and fellow fifth-round picks Nicholas Singleton (Tennessee) and Zane Durant (Buffalo) are around $4.8 million.

Running back Kaytron Allen, a sixth-round pick, signed with Washington for $4.7 million.

Penn State's tight ends dominate NFL rankings

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said he wants to continue making the program a destination for tight ends. The Nittany Lions have become leaders in developing NFL talent at the position.

Pro Football Focus released its 2026 NFL tight ends rankings, and four of the 32 played for Penn State. Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts tops the list at No. 10, followed immediately by Brenton Strange of the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 11.

Joining them are Pat Freiermuth (No. 20) of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Gesicki (No. 26) of the Cincinnati Bengals. If you want to get technical, Penn State also can stake a partial claim to Juwan Johnson, the 18th-ranked tight end from the New Orleans Saints. Johnson played three seasons at receiver for Penn State before transferring to Oregon.

Warren was the breakout star of Penn State's 2025 draft class, finishing fifth in the league in total receiving yards (817) and second in yards after catch (487). Warren should pass Travis Kelce (No. 9) on the list next year.

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