Nick Lee, Bailey Parshall Named Penn State's Athletes of the Year

Wrestler Nick Lee and softball player Bailey Parshall are Penn State's athletes of the year after delivering record-setting seasons. Lee continued the wrestling team's recent dominance of the award, while Parshall became the softball program's first female athlete of the year.

Lee, Penn State's first five-time All-American, won his second consecutive NCAA wrestling title in March. He went 22-0 with 12 bonus-point victories and also claimed his first Big Ten title.

Lee finished his career with a 118-13 record and a 55-2 record in dual meets. His 90.8 winning percentage ranks 10th in school history.

A U.S. national team member in 2021, Lee placed third in his weight class at the Olympic Team Trials. He continues to compete with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club and at Penn State's Olympic Regional Training Center.

Lee is the ninth wrestler to win Penn State's male athlete-of-the-year award. Roman Bravo-Young won last year.

Parshall dominated the competition as a senior last season, helping Penn State to the nation's most impressive one-year turnaround. The Nittany Lions, who went 7-34 in 2021, compiled a 32-22 record this season, and coach Clarisa Crowell was named the ECAC coach of the year.

Parshall became Penn State's first pitcher since 2005 to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors. Parshall went 22-9, tying the school record for wins, and recorded 211 strikeouts. She posted nine shutouts, tying for third in school history.

Parshall punctuated her season with a perfect game against Florida International in February. It was the fifth perfect game in Penn State history.

Parshall, who graduated in May, will return in 2023 for her final season of eligibility.

Read More

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford joins an elite field at the Manning Passing Academy

Wrestler Zain Retherford returns to the world championships with Team USA

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants Penn State to reveal the location of the Paterno statue

How to support Brandon Short's foundation honoring his late daughter Karli

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.