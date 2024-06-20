Penn State's Joe Kovacs Begins Quest for Third Olympics
Joe Kovacs, the two-time world shot-put champion and Penn State graduate, has been on a tear in 2024. He is the world's second-ranked thrower and has recorded the longest throw of the 2024 season. This weekend, the 34-year-old Kovacs brings that streak to the U.S. Olympic Trials seeking to make his third consecutive team.
Kovacs and teammate Ryan Crouser, the top two throwers in the world, will compete once again at the Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The qualifying round begins at 9:15 p.m. ET on Friday, and the finals are scheduled for 9:40 ET on Saturday at Hayward Field.
Kovacs, a 2011 Penn State graduate, put together a terrific meet recently at Hayward Field. He won the 2024 Prefontaine Classic with a world-leading throw of 23.13 meters, the seventh-longest throw in shot-put history. Kovacs also won the USATF LA Grand Prix in May with a throw of 22.93.
Kovacs seeks to make his third U.S. Olympic Team after dueling Crouser at the past two Games. Kovacs finished second to Crouser in Rio and Tokyo. He defeated Crouser for world titles in 2015 and 2019 and has two world silver medals as well.
At Penn State, Kovacs won a Big Ten shot put title but longed to play football. He threw his bachelor party at the 2018 Penn State-Ohio State game. Kovacs' wife Ashley is his coach, helping him revive his career before the 2020 Olympics. Ashley Kovacs, the associate head coach and throws coach at Vanderbilt, also coaches the U.S. Olympic women's throwing team and will be in Paris for the Summer Olympics.
"You know the showdown's going to be at the Olympic Trials and then Paris," Kovacs told reporters after winning the Prefontaine Classic. "Those are the ones that everyone is going to be ready for. That's what we're just trying to build for, me wife and I. How can we be prepared, leave no stone unturned? That's what gives me the most confidence to go out there and really just take a swing and get the job done."
