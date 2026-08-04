Penn State Women's Volleyball Sings 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Wrigley Field

Which is more nerve wracking? Playing a volleyball match at Wrigley Field in Chicago or singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in front of 39,384 baseball fans there? Three members of the Penn State women's volleyball team can answer that question.

Penn State coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley and Nittany Lions stars Kennedy Martin and Caroline Jurevicius led Wrigley Field in their nightly singing ritual Aug. 3, when the Cubs hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trio were at the game to promote their historic match in September at Wrigley Field.

Penn State will meet Kentucky on Sept. 6 in the first women's volleyball matches at Wrigley Field as part of the new Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge. Penn State won the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball title, while Kentucky made the final last year.

The Penn State trio clearly enjoyed the experience and delivered a pretty faithful rendition, as the videos from Wrigley Field attest.

🎶 Take me out to the ball game 🎶



Be back soon, Wrigley!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/KBOv8acJ4Z — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 4, 2026

The Wrigley Field match is part of a doubleheader at Chicago's iconic baseball stadium, with the Penn State-Kentucky match to air live at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, Nebraska will face Missouri in the early match.

.@PennStateVBALL’s Katie Schumacher-Cawley, Kennedy Martin, and Caroline Jurevicius sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during tonight’s 7th-inning stretch at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/DXjRhvQmVn — DigNittanyVolleyball (@DigNittany) August 4, 2026

For Schumacher-Cawley, who grew up a Cubs fan, the night was even better, as Chicago defeated the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5. Penn State was in Chicago for Big Ten Women's Volleyball Media Days.

"What a great experience for not only Penn State but all the teams involved in the Wrigley event," Schumacher-Cawley said at Big Ten Media Days. "I think it's going to be really exciting and fun to see a lot of alum and the Penn State chapter, not only for the team, but for the fans and the university. It will be quite an experience."

The match at Wrigley Field is part of a dynamic Penn State schedule that will take the team to the Palestra and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Penn State was ranked third in the preseason Big Ten women's volleyball poll behind defending champ Nebraska and Wisconsin. Martin and Alexis Stucky made the preseason all-conference team.

Schumacher-Cawley enters her fifth season as Penn State's head coach, having led the team to four NCAA appearances and a national championship. Martin earned first-team All-America honors last season after setting program recors for points (728) and kills (634).

"Obviously every single season's different," Jurevicius said. "It's new pieces, but it's always the same standard in the gym at Penn State. It's just about working hard and working for the girl next to you.

"And I think that's one thing we pride ourselves on and that's the standard the moment you step in as a freshman or a transfer. And it's exemplified every single day through what we've been doing with captain's practices throughout the summer, voluntary workouts, getting in the weight room and even our successes in the spring. It's all led to what we're doing in preseason right now. And I'm very excited to see what this program does this upcoming season especially with so many just fun cool match-ups in the preseason."

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