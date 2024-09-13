Penn State's Drew Allar Showcases His Offseason Training
As Penn State football’s director of performance enhancement, Chuck Losey has a year-round view of the Nittany Lions. As a result, he can provide unique insight into the program. Losey conducted a media call this week in which he delivered updates on several players, notably quarterback Drew Allar, linebacker Tony Rojas and several freshmen just beginning their careers.
Here are some top takeaways from Losey’s call.
Drew Allar showcases his mobility
An early season conversation regarding quarterback Drew Allar has been his eagerness and ability to scramble. The junior has rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, doing most of his damage against West Virginia in Week 1. He’s on pace to exceed his 206 yards rushing from last season.
“We knew his movement has always been, I don’t want to say a deficit of his, but we knew it was an area we could exponentially improve,” Losey said.
Losey said the strength staff has been working on Allar’s body composition, primarily by building more muscle mass. He said Allar had “really good” training cycles in spring and summer.
“Drew was one of the more consistent guys in the program across the board, so I’m happy that it’s paying off for him and he’s able to showcase it this year so far,” Losey said.
Linebacker Tony Rojas makes significant gains
When linebacker Tony Rojas stepped onto campus as an early enrollee in January 2023, Losey said he weighed about 195 pounds. Fast forward to this fall, and Rojas has grown to 236. In a little over a year, Rojas has become a starter at linebacker and a physically imposing one at that.
Losey said that Rojas had a “skinny body with a lot of range” when he arrived at Penn State. But by combining his work ethic with the team's nutrition program, Rojas built muscle mass quickly and effectively.
“I’m a firm believer that a lot of times, these guys have plenty of growing to do by the time they step on a college campus,” Losey said. “Their hormones are going crazy, their ability to produce high levels of testosterone, and you never know how the body is going to react to that, and Tony just blew up.”
Rojas played in all 13 games as a true freshman, one of five Nittany Lions to burn their redshirts last year. This season, he has posted 10 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, and an interception through his first two games.
Some freshmen make quick progress
Losey discussed several freshmen who have impressed him so far this year. He was most enthusiastic about defensive end Max Granville, a former 2025 recruit who was a late addition to the roster this summer after reclassifying to enroll for 2024.
“I was a little worried at first at how fast it would take him to get up to speed with the guys, but he’s thriving in the system and he’s doing a great job. Really happy he’s part of the program,” Losey said.
Losey also has been impressed by defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, who he thinks is going to be “a big player” for Penn State moving forward. He said Gilliam is already up to 300 pounds, which makes him better suited to play at defensive tackle early. Losey said freshmen T.A. Cunningham and De’Andre Cook have progressed well but still lack the size to play inside against Big Ten teams.
Losey also said he has been “super impressed” with cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. and said receiver Tyseer Denmark and offensive linemen Eagan Boyer are doing well.
The last freshman Losey shouted out was running back Corey Smith. He said Smith is “ahead of the curve” in his change of direction and elusiveness and could be an impact player once he puts on more mass.
Penn State returns to action Sept. 21 against Kent State at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
