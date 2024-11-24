Penn State Turns Fourth Down Into a Huge Win Over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS | No. 4 Penn State played a rattled special teams game at Minnesota on Saturday, giving up two blocked kicks that led to points. And then the Nittany Lions called a gutsy fake punt that helped seal a huge win.
Freshman Luke Reynolds ran for 32 yards on 4th-and-1 from the Penn State 34-yard line, a play that the Golden Gophers didn't see coming and that proved pivotal in the Nittany Lions' 26-25 win. Though it didn't end the game, Penn Stated needed two more fourth-down conversions afterward, it did provide a huge release valve with a one-point lead.
With the win, Penn State (10-1) remained in contention for the Big Ten title game appearance. More importantly, the Nittany Lions held their position to host a first-round game in the College Football Playoff. And finally, Penn State went 5-0 on the road for the first time since 1994.
The recap.
A Bold Move Pays Off
Penn State's special teams, having given up a blocked punt and a blocked extra point, were a negative story until the fourth quarter. That's when Franklin, from his own 34-yard line, made one of his most brazen calls of the year. The punt snap went to Reynolds, a true freshman, who had free range on the left side. Reynolds ran for 32 yards to the Minnesota 34-yard line, which seemingly put the game in Penn State's pocket.
However, Minnesota got Penn State into another third-and-short, stopping tight end Tyler Warren for the second time in the game in that situation. The Nittany Lions took another gamble, calling a Drew Allar sneak on fourth down with 2:10 remaining. Allar converted, seemingly putting the game in Penn State's pocket once more.
Not so, as Minnesota forced the drive's third fourth down with 27 seconds remaining. This time, Allar rolled right as if to run but paused just long enough to find Warren for 11 yards, the first down and the win.
Penn State went 2-for-10 on third down in the game but converted three fourth-down plays on the final series.
A Heated Drew Allar Finds His Cool
The Penn State quarterback needed a cool-down in the third quarter after running off the field in a rage. Allar had missed an open Omari Evans in the end zone, missed tight end Tyler Warren on third down and was bothered by time escaping from a Warren pooch-punt play. Penn State coach James Franklin spent a few moments on the sideline with his quarterback, who responded on the following drive.
Allar led Penn State on a five-play, 57-yard scoring series by relyong on two of his playmakers: Warren and running back Nicholas Singleton. Allar completed three straight passes to Warren, then let Singleton do his thing out of the backfield. Singleton showed tremendous burst on runs of 15 and 12 yards, the latter of which gave Penn State a 23-22 lead, its first of the game.
A Blocked Punt Leads to a Touchdown
In the wildest swing of its season, Penn State went into halftime trailing Minnesota 19-16 after getting a punt and extra point blocked in the final 72 seconds of the second quarter. The Nittany Lions gave up a touchdown, scored a touchdown and still trailed by a field goal because the Gophers blocked an extra point for their own 2-point conversion.
That Penn State stuck with its rugby-style punt from the end zone backfired. Late in the second quarter, Minnesota linebacker Derik LeCaptain got on Penn State punter Riley Thompson in the end zone, blocking the first punt against Penn State since 2018. Minnesota wasted no time, running the a trick play on first down that got Max Brosmer a free throw to Jameson Geers for a 21-yard touchdown.
Penn State Responds, and Then Gets Beaten
After the Minnesota touchdown, the Nittany Lions blistered downfield against Gophers' secondary. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar completed five consecutive passes, and the Nittany Lions benfited from an iffy pass-interference penalty, to get into the red zone. There, Allar scored on a 4-yard run seemingly to tie the game. But Minnesota's special teams struck again, blocking the extra-point attempt by Ryan Barker. Ethan Robinson returned the block for a two-point conversion, capping a wild last minute.
Injury Updates
Penn State's offense lost a key starter on the game's second play, when right tackle Anthony Donkoh went down after being pushed back on a pass rush. Donkoh returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and with crutches. In addition, defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. was injured in the first half and returned to the sideline in street clothes. Receiver Julian Fleming, listed as questionable on the pregame availability report, did not play.
Up Next
Penn State concludes the regular season Nov. 30 against Maryland on Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
