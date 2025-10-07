Penn State Wrestling Continues 2027 Recruiting Roll With Another Top Commit
Penn State wrestling coach has Cael Sanderson received his second commitment from a top 2027 recruit, this time from one of Pennsylvania's top wrestlers. Landon Sidun, the 2027 class' No. 2 overall wrestler according to FloWrestling, announced his decision to wrestle for the Nittany Lions Monday on social media.
"I am extremely excited to announce that I’ve committed to Penn State to further my wrestling and academic career!" Sidun wrote in an Instagram post. "I believe Penn State will be the best fit for me, and I can succeed in many aspects. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and friends who have been by my side along this journey and got me to this point. I cannot wait for this next adventure."
Sidun, a junior at Pennsylvania's Norwin High, is 72-2 in two high school seasons, having won a PIAA championship as a freshman in 2023. He was 30-0 last season before an injury cut short his season in February. Sidun is projected to wrestle at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions. FloWrestling ranks Sidun second overall in the 2027 recruiting class.
Sidun recently attended the Penn State-Oregon White Out football game, which has become a huge recruiting event for the Nittany Lions' entire athletic department.
Sidun joined another state champion, Gavin Mangano of Shoreham-Wading River High in New York, in Sanderson's 2027 recruiting class. Mangano became the first wrestler to commit to Penn State for 2027, doing so in late September.
FloWrestling ranks Mangano as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. Mangano is a two-time New York Division II state champion, having won his second title in March under trying circumstances.
According to the Riverhead News-Review, Mangano sustained a broken leg in his state-championship victory. He received his gold medal in a wheelchair. Mangano wrestles at the KD Training Center, which also trained Penn State freshman PJ Duke.
Sidun's commitment followed the weekend decisions of Pennsylvania wrestling stars, and brothers, Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller. The Bishop McCort standouts announced their commitments to Virginia Tech on Oct. 4. Bassett is FloWrestling's No. 2 recruit in the 2026 class, and Miller is the top-ranked wrestler in 2027.
Penn State wrestling seeks fifth straight NCAA title
Penn State opens its 2025-26 schedule against Oklahoma on Nov. 14 at the Bryce Jordan Center as it seeks to win a fifth straight NCAA wrestling title. The Nittany Lions have set tournament scoring records the past two seasons,
Sanderson enters his 16th season as Penn State's head coach with the nation's longest active winning streak. The Nittany Lions have won 71 consecutive dual matches dating to the 2020 season, the second-longest streak in Division I men's wrestling history. Oklahoma State holds the Division I men's record with 76 consecutive victories, a streak Penn State could break in December.
The Nittany Lions will chase their fifth straight NCAA team title with another stacked roster. They return two national champions (Mitchell Mesenbrink in 2025, Levi Haines in 2024) and five
All-Americans who placed fifth or better at their weight classes last season. In addition, Penn State signed former NCAA runner-up Rocco Welsh from Ohio State and 2024 world freestyle champion Masanosuke Ono to its roster.