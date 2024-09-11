What Penn State Coach James Franklin Said During the Bye Week
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State is enjoying an early season bye this week after a stressful 34-27 win over Bowling Green. The Nittany Lions’ defense struggled to deal with the Falcons’ offense in the first half, giving up 286 total yards and 24 points. It was a visible drop-off from the effort a week earlier against West Virginia, where Penn State gave up only 246 yards and 12 points the entire game. Penn State coach James Franklin noticed some issues between games.
“After tackling really well in Week 1, I didn’t think we tackled as well in Week 2,” Franklin said Tuesday night after practice. “I think that was pretty obvious. And then on top of that, [we] made some mistakes, made some things more difficult than they needed to be, especially early in the game.”
Penn State had no sacks on Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak, which Franklin attributed to the Falcons’ game plan. He said that Bowling Green built its scheme around quick passes and moving the pocket to prevent sacks. Franklin also said that, because the game was close, the Falcons never had to stray from that game plan, keeping Penn State’s pass rushers at bay for the full 60 minutes.
Franklin said that the coaching staff is spending time during the bye week “getting some things cleaned up.” It also will be an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to get healthier, as they’re dealing with more “bumps and bruises” than in recent years, according to Franklin.
“There’s some people that would have loved to have an ugly win all over the country, and we’ll take as many of them as we can get,” Franklin said.
RELATED: Tight end Andrew Rappleyea dealing with "long-term injury," Franklin says
Franklin praises defensive leaders
The Penn State coach talked about two of his defensive leaders and how they have progressed. Franklin said defensive tackle Zane Durant, who has started 13 consecutive games, is “playing very, very well.”
“We had a strong belief in what he was gonna be able to do this year,” Franklin said. “He practices like it every single day, [is] super consistent, he’s gotten bigger and stronger and more explosive. He’s a guy that loves ball, and he loves everything that comes with it.”
Linebacker Kobe King also received praise as he has assumed a larger leadership position for the Penn State defense. The redshirt junior has tallied 10 tackles through two games and recovered Bowling Green’s onside kick late in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a veteran guy that’s been here and played a ton of football for us and now is in a much more significant leadership role,” Franklin said. “He’s doing really well, and we need him to be.”
No update on Amin Vanover
Franklin didn’t get into potential discipline for defensive end Amin Vanover, who’s facing two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. State College Police charged Vanover on Monday following an Aug. 8 traffic stop.
“I don’t know if there’s been very many times, if any, that I’ve talked about internal punishments that we’ve had,” Franklin said.
Vanover has played in both games this season, making two tackles. He was seen during Tuesday’s media viewing session at practice.
Thompson wins weekly award
Punter Riley Thompson was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week on Tuesday for his effort against Bowling Green. The junior landed two punts inside the 20-yard line and also had a 56-yarder.
Thompson is off to a strong start in his second year at Penn State, averaging 45.5 yards per attempt on eight punts, including three downed inside the 20-yard line. Thompson ranks fourth in the Big Ten in average per attempt.
More Penn State Football
Penn State playoff projections after Week 2
The most interesting stats from Penn State's win over Bowling Green
Three things we leanred from Penn State's precarious win over Bowling Green
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson