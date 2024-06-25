Big Ten Honors Penn State Sportsmanship Award Recipients
Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett and ice hockey player Julie Gough are the Nittany Lions' 2023-24 recipients of the Big Ten's Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. The Big Ten on Tuesday announced two winners representing each conference program.
Bartlett went 24-2 for Penn State, reaching the NCAA champioship bout at 141 pounds. Bartlett (11-0 in the Big Ten) helped the Nittany Lions to their 11th NCAA team title in the past 13 tournaments. He became a two-time All-American and will return for the 2024-25 season.
Bartlett brings back a 74-18 career record. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a three-time NWCA Academic All-American.
Gough, captain of the women's ice hockey team, capped her career with 79 points, ranking seventh in program history. She helped Penn State to its second straight CHA Tournament title and second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Gough scored the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Nittany Lions to their first league tournament title in 2023. She played in 157 games for Penn State, second-most of any player in program history.
Gough was named to five AHA All-Academic Teams and was a four-time AHCA Scholar All-American. She served on Penn State's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
According to the Big Ten, the Outstanding Sportsmanship award-winners were selected from a group of 350 students "honored throughout the academic year who had displayed positive sportsmanship."
