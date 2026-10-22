How to Watch Penn State Wrestling Chase 6th Straight NCAA Title

The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team headlines Big Ten Network's coverage of conference wrestling this season, with seven matches scheduled for broadcast in 2026-27. The Nittany Lions enter the season with an 86-match win streak and seek to win their sixth straight NCAA team title under head coach Cael Sanderson.

Of Penn State's 16 regular-season matches, seven will air nationally on Big Ten Network. That includes all three of Penn State's matches at Bryce Jordan Center. Big Ten Network also has confirmed multiple matches for its subscription streaming service B1G+, including Penn State's season-opener Nov. 12 against Bloomsburg at Rec Hall.

Penn State officially kicks off BTN's wrestling coverage this season when it hosts West Virginia Dec. 13 at Rec Hall. The match, scheduled for a noon ET start, is BTN's only wrestling broadcast of the fall semster and one of three televised non-conference matches.

Penn State's Big Ten opener at Rutgers on Jan. 9 is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on BTN. The Nittany Lions host Michigan for their first conference home match at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 15. Big Ten Network will have live coferace from Bryce Jordan Center.

The highlight of Penn State's season is a Feb. 5, primetime visit from Iowa to the Bryce Jordan Center. BTN will carry that match live beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Here's a look at Penn State's complete 2026-27 wrestling schedule with start times and coverage as announced.

Home matches are in caps, and all times are Eastern. The Oregon State, Duke and Binghamton matches will be wrestled at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Vestal, New York.

Date Opponent Match Time Watch Nov. 12 BLOOMSBURG 7:30 B1G+ Nov. 15 at Oklahoma TBA TBA Nov. 22 Black Knight Invite TBA TBA Dec. 6 at Lehigh TBA TBA Dec. 13 WEST VIRGINIA Noon BTN Dec. 20 Oregon State TBA TBA Dec. 20 Duke TBA TBA Dec. 20 Binghamton TBA TBA Jan. 9 at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN Jan. 15 MICHIGAN 7 p.m. BTN Jan. 17 MARYLAND 1 p.m. B1G+ Jan. 22 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN Jan. 24 WISCONSIN 1 p.m. B1G+ Jan. 29 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN Feb. 5 IOWA 8 p.m. BTN Feb. 12 at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN Feb. 19 NORTHERN COLORADO 7 p.m. B1G+

Penn State seeks sixth straight NCAA title

The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team poses with the team trophy at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State brings another loaded lineup into this season, returning three NCAA champions, two silver medalists and nine total wrestlers who have been All-Americans. Penn State could set the team scoring record at the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive year.

The Nittany Lions also await news regarding two-time NCAA champ Levi Haines, who could wrestle a fifth season if a federal lawsuit grants eligibility nationwide to Class of 2022 athletes. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said that Haines is preparing to wrestle if he receives a fifth year of eligibility.

According to FloWrestling. Penn State has the most dominant lineup in the country. Eight Nittany Lions are ranked among the top 20 pound-for-pound wrestlers in the country. Mitchell Mesenbrink, the defending Hodge Trophy winner and two-time NCAA champ at 165 pounds, tops the list.

Flo also ranks Mesenbrink No. 1 at 174 pounds, where he could wrestle if Haines is not eligibie. And the rest of the roster is loaded. Seven of Flo's top 12 pound-for-pound wrestlers are from Penn State: Mesenbrink, Josh Barr at No. 3, Luke Lilledahl at No. 6, Shayne Van Ness at No. 8, Rocco Welsh at No. 10, PJ Duke at No. 11 and Tyler Kasak at No. 12

Kasak is returning from a redshirt season after winning two NCAA bronze medals at 157 pounds to start his career. The Nittany Lions' Marcus Blaze is ranked 19th.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.