Penn State Wrestling, Chasing 6th Straight NCAA Title, Unveils 2026-27 Schedule
The Penn State wrestling team is headed to Oklahoma this season, though not to face David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys. Instead, the Nittany Lions will complete their home-and-home series with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Penn State wrestling at last unveiled its 2026-27 schedule, just six weeks before the Nittany Lions begin pursuing their sixth straight NCAA team title. Penn State brings an NCAA-record 86-match win streak into the season, as head coach Cael Sanderson seeks to win his 14th national championship.
Here's a breakdown of Penn State's 2026-27 schedule.
Three matches at Bryce Jordan Center
Penn State will wrestle a 16-match season, with seven home duals on the schedule. The Nittany Lions once again will wrestle multiple matches at Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State will host West Virginia at Bryce Jordan Center on Dec. 13, followed by a Friday-night Big Ten dual against Michigan on Jan. 15. Then Iowa will visit Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 5 for their annual conference rivalry match.
Penn State is not hosting the Big Ten Championships this season. They will be held March 6-7 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Penn State's travel schedule
Oklahoma State coach David Taylor extended his alma mater an open invitation to wrestle a dual match in State College or Stillwater. Instead, the Nittany Lions will head to Norman, Oklahoma, for their first road match of the season.
Penn State will wrestle at Oklahoma on Nov. 15, three days after its season-opener against Bloomsburg. The Nittany Lions opened the 2025-26 season with a 45-0 shutout of the Sooners at home.
Penn State also will compete in two familiar tournaments before opening the Big Ten schedule. The Nittany Lions will return to the Army Black Knight Invitational on Nov. 22 at West Point and will compete at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 20 in Vestal. New York. Penn State will wrestle Oregon State, Rutgers and host Binghamton at the tournament.
The Nittany Lions also will wrestle familiar opponent Lehigh on the road Dec. 6 at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Penn State beat Lehigh 36-6 last season.
A closer look at the Big Ten schedule
Penn State opens the conference schedule Jan. 9 at Rutgers, followed by the match at Michigan. Interestingly, the Nittany Lions do not have two-match weekend road trip on the schedule this season.
After back-to-back home matches against Michigan and Maryland, the Nittany Lions visit Michigan State on Friday, Jan. 22 and return home for a Sunday match vs. Wisconsin. Penn State closes the Big Ten season with a bang against Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State.
Penn State will wrestle its traditional postseason-prep home match Feb. 19 against Northern Colorado at Rec Hall.
Penn State returns one of the nation's most talented rosters that includes three NCAA champs, two runners-up and six total wrestlers who went undefeated during the regular season.
Mitchell Mesenbrink, the undefeated two-time champ at 165 pounds, and Luke Lilledahl, who took apart the field at 125, are two of the nation's best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Josh Barr, who went undefeated at 197, isn't far behind.
Shayne Van Ness and Rocco Welsh went unbeaten until their NCAA finals and return as national-championship contenders. As do freshmen Marcus Blaze and PJ Duke, who medaled in their first seasons in the Penn State lineup.
Penn State's 2026-27 wrestling schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Nov. 12
Bloomsburg
Rec Hall
Nov. 15
Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
Nov. 22
Army Black Knight Invite
West Point, N.Y.
Dec. 6
Lehigh
Bethlehem, Pa
Dec. 13
West Virginia
Bryce Jordan Center
Dec. 20
National Collegiate Duals
Vestal, N.Y.
Jan. 9
Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J.
Jan. 15
Michigan
Bryce Jordan Center
Jan. 17
Maryland
Rec Hall
Jan. 22
Michigan State
East Lansing, Mich
Jan. 24
Wisconsin
Rec Hall
Jan. 29
Minnesota
Minneapolis
Feb. 5
Iowa
Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 12
Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Feb. 19
Northern Colorado
Rec Hall
March 6-7
Big Ten Championships
Columbus, Ohio
March 18-20
NCAA Championships
St. Louis
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Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.Follow MarkWogenrich