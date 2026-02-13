How to Watch Penn State Wrestling vs. Ohio State: Time, TV Channel, Odds

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson this week called Ohio State a "title contender," high praise from the coach of the four-time defending NCAA champion. Which is why Sanderson expects a big night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"We're excited," Sanderson said at his weekly media availability in State College. "We love big matches, our guys love big matches. This is obviously a big match. Ohio State is always a great program. Coach [Tom] Ryan has done a phenomenal job, just vey consistent every year. They’re a title contender."

Top-ranked Penn State hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Friday in college wrestling's match of the year. Ohio State brings a school-record, 17-match win streak to State College, while Penn State is riding an NCAA-record 84-match win streak.

Sixteen top-10 wrestlers could take the mat at the BJC, where the winner will claim the Big Ten regular-season title. That includes wrestlers with a combined four NCAA titles. Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when Penn State hosts Ohio State.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Ohio State

The Penn State-Ohio State match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start Friday from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College. Penn State expects a sellout. Big Ten Network will televise as part of a Friday-night wrestling doubleheader. Can't watch? Jeff Byers has the radio call on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State-Ohio State betting line?

DraftKings, which sets betting lines for college wrestling, lists Penn State as a 16.5-point favorite. That shows great respect for Ohio State, considering that the Nittany Lions have outscored their seven Big Ten opponents by an average margin of 41.7 points.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson watches his team wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State can complete one of the most dominant Big Ten seasons with a win over Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 7-0 in conference action with four shutouts. And they're 65-5 in individual bouts against Big Ten opponents for an absurd winning percentage of 92.8 percent.

Six Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 at their weight classes, according to InterMat Wrestling, and seven are unbeaten. Penn State has a lock on the top spots from 165 to 197 pounds, where Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines, Rocco Welsh and Josh Barr are a combined 62-0. Mesenbrink and Haines also have NCAA titles.

Penn State has sizable advantages at each of those weights, along with 149, where top-ranked Shayne Van Ness is unbeaten. The Nittany Lions also hold the edge at 157, where fourth-ranked PJ Duke is expected to face an unranked opponent instead of the injured Brandon Cannon, ranked No. 1 at the weight class.

The match begins a stretch run for Penn State in which it won't leave home until the NCAAs. The Nittany Lions conclude the regular season Feb. 20 at home against Princeton and will host the Big Ten Championships on March 7-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

About the Ohio State Buckeyes

Jesse Mendez of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a win during the NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes are rolling through their best regular season in program history, which includes their longest win streak. Ohio State won the National Duals (and $200,000) in November, have beaten Iowa twice and went 7-0 at home.

Upsetting Penn State will be a tall order, though, particularly with Cannon expected to miss the match. Cannon vs. Duke would have been a tossup at worst. Instead, the Buckeyes could give up bonus points at 157.

The Buckeyes need their lightweights to come through. Nic Bouzakis (12-1) is ranked second at 125 behind Penn State's Luke Lilledahl. No. 2 Ben Davino (22-0) meets Penn State's fourth-ranked Marcus Blaze (17-0) in the only expected bout between unbeaten wrestlers. And two-time defending NCAA champ Jesse Mendez is a clear favorite at 141 over Penn State's Braeden Davis.

If Ohio State gets three wins (and bonus points) there, it has an outside change. However, the Buckeyes will have to upset at least one more of Penn State's top-ranked wrestlers. That could be sixth-ranked Ethan Stiles at 149 or No. 5 Carson Kharchla at 174 vs. Haines.

Ohio State might want to lobby to start the match at 285, where third-ranked Nick Feldman is favored over Penn State's Cole Mirasola. The Buckeyes need to jump on Penn State at the start and get some momentum to give themselves a chance.

