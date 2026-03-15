Penn State's NCAA Wrestling History: Records, Championships, Highlights

Cael Sanderson completely changed the trajectory of Penn State wrestling when he became head coach in 2009. Penn State had won one NCAA wrestling team title in its history before Sanderson took over.

In 2026, the Nittany Lions can win their 13th NCAA team title in 17 seasons, certifying Sanderson's place among college wrestling's most accomplished coaches. He also makes a pretty successful sports nutrition cookie.

Penn State is the overwhelming favorite to win its fifth straight team title at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The three-day tournament begins March 19 at Cleveland's Rocket Arena, where the Nittany Lions seek to set more records.

After its most statistically dominant regular season of the past five, Penn State enters NCAAs with a program-record seven No. 1 seeds. The Nittany Lions can break the NCAA Tournament record of five individual champions and seek to surpass their scoring record for the second straight year.

But before heading to Cleveland, let's look at Penn State's successful history at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Penn State has won 13 NCAA team titles

The Penn State wrestling team celebrates winning the team title at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Penn State won its first NCAA wrestling team title in 1953 under head coach Charles Speidel. The Nittany Lions went 9-0 during the regular season, and Hud Samson won the lone NCAA individual title.

Penn State went 57 years without an NCAA title, as Iowa and Oklahoma State dominated the sport until 2011. In Sanderson's second season as head coach, Penn State had one champion and five All-American in winning its second NCAA title. And the floodgate opened.

Penn State has won 12 NCAA titles under Sanderson, all in four-year stretches. The 2024 and 2025 Penn State teams set NCAA Tournament scoring records, with the 2025 Nittany Lions becoming the first to field 10 All-Americans with at least one national champion.

Penn State ranks third among college wrestling teams with 13 NCAA titles, still a distance behind Oklahoma State (34) and Iowa (24). But Sanderson is closing in on Dan Gable's record of 15 NCAA team titles at Iowa. Sanderson could win his 13th in Cleveland.

A record of individual champions

Carter Starocci of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates his fifth national championship at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

No team has won more NCAA individual titles over the past decade than Penn State. Since the 2016 NCAA Tournament, Penn State has won 31 individual titles, including multiple champions in nine straight tournaments.

Penn State did not win an individual title in Sanderson's first season. Since then, Penn State has won at least one title at 14 straight NCAA Tournaments (there was no event in 2020). That includes multiple winners at 12 NCAA Championships.

Penn State has tied the record for NCAA champs twice, winning five titles in 2017 and 2022. Last year, Carter Starocci became the first wrestler in NCAA Division I history to win five national championships. In 2024, Starocci and Aaron Brooks joined their head coach on the list of six wrestlers who have won four NCAA titles.

Penn State enters the 2026 NCAA Championships ranked fifth all-time with 61 individual championships. Oklahoma State is the all-time leader with 145.

Team NCAA Individual Championships Oklahoma State 145 Iowa 85 Iowa State 71 Oklahoma 67 Penn State 61

The amazing numbers of Sanderson's run

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson reacts during a 184-pound bout at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State went 13-6-1 during Sanderson's first season in 2009-10 and finished ninth at the NCAA Championships. Since then, Penn State has lost more than two matches in a season just once and finished lower than second at the NCAA Championships just once.

Penn State went undefeated for the sixth straight season and currently has the longest win streak in NCAA wrestling history (86 matches). Sanderson's career winning percentage at Penn State is .932, and his teams are 128-11-1 in Big Ten duals.

In the postseason, Sanderson's teams have won 12 NCAA team titles and 12 Big Ten titles (including four straight). Individually, Penn State has won 42 of its 61 NCAA individual titles over the past 17 seasons. It has minted 116 All-Americans and qualified 170 wrestlers for nationals. Penn State has sent its entire lineup to the NCAA Championships four times, including the past two seasons.

Penn State looks to make more history at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The three-day tournament begins a noon ET Thursday with the opening rounds. The semifinals are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, and the championship finals begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

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