Penn State Wrestling Live Updates: Day 3 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND | Penn State has clinched one trophy at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. It looks for six more Saturday night in the tournament finals.

The Nittany Lions secured their fifth straight NCAA team title Saturday morning at Rocket Arena, about seven hours before the finals even begin. Tonight, six Penn State wrestlers seek to set the NCAA record for most champions in one tournament.

We're updating Saturday's action live, so follow along as the championships reach their peak. To catch up, here's the recap of what happened on Day 2 and opening day, along with a review of two controversial bouts in Friday's semifinals.

PJ Duke will wrestle for third

Duke (157) absorbed the most difficult loss of Penn State's tournament, a 3-1 tiebreaker decision to Oklahoma State's fifth-seeded Landon Robideau in Friday's semifinals. It was a controversial result as well, as Duke had the potential winning takedown waved off in sudden victory.

But Duke responded Saturday morning with a 7-3 decision over Illinois' Kannon Webster. Duke, who didn't look completely healthy Friday, nevertheless scored the first takedown 1:20 into the bout en route to the victory.

Duke will meet Ohio State's Brandon Cannon for third place. Duke, the tournament's top seed, has two technical falls against Cannon this season, including a 21-5 victory in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Marcus Blaze bounces back

Blaze (133) was in peak form in the consolations after his grueling tiebreaker loss to Ohio State's Ben Davino. Blaze scored a 20-4 technical fall over Stanford's Tyler Knox to reach the third-place bout. He hit the first takedown 27 seconds into the bout and rolled on from there. Blaze scored five takedowns and two reversals for his fourth win of the championships.

Blaze will meet fellow freshman phenom Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech for third place. Seidel has lost just two bouts this season, both to finalist Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State.

"Those guys have been in those situations before, whether it's a national tournament or a youth tournament when you're a kid," Penn State's Levi Haines said of Blaze and Duke. "It's all the same. Wrestling is wrestling no matter what stage it's on. Those guys have been there, and they've been able to take care of business before. I don't expect anything different.



"I hope they're proud of the way they competed. They both competed hard and were in some really fun battles to watch. It's tough. I've been on both sides of it, but they'll take care of business and be better because of it."

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