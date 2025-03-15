Penn State Wrestling: Cael Sanderson Previews 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Penn State wrestling's motto for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships might as well be "Keep Calm and Cael On." At least according to their head coach, Cael Sanderson.
Sanderson leads the top-ranked Nittany Lions into an extraordinary opportunity at the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia. Penn State seeks to break multiple tournament records, including most individual champions (five, which it shares with Iowa and Oklahoma State) and most team points (172.5), which it set last season. Seems like a lot of pressure, something Sanderson doesn't feel and won't bring up with his wrestlers.
"Keep calm," Sanderson told host Steve Jones this week on the Penn State Coaches Show. "We’re ready. Let's smile and just go be ourselves. If we’re trying to pile on the motivation, it might be a little bit too much."
In addition to providing an injury update regarding 197-pound starter Josh Barr, Sanderson also offered some insight into his roster on the show. Here are some highlights:
Luke Lilledahl has a "great mindset" for the sport
Penn State introduced two first-year starters this season, Barr and Lilledahl, both of whom thrived. Lilledahl, a true freshman, stormed from the No. 4 seed to win the 125-pound title at the Big Ten Championships. He went 4-0 and cruised to a major decision over former No. 1 Matt Ramos of Purdue.
Lilledahl (19-2) earned the No. 1 overall seed for nationals, though he's third in the InterMat rankings. Sanderson has seen enough from Lilledahl this season to believe he's a contender at what usually is the tournament's most unpredictable weight classes.
"He’s got a great mindset for the sport and he’s just trying to get better all the time," Sanderson said. "He's obviously a tremendous competitor, very talented. Had all the accolades and everything coming into Penn State. Our job at this point was, just don't screw him up. Stay out of his way and let him do his thing and try not to overwhelm him."
Beau Bartlett has the right perspective
If Sanderson wants anyone to win an NCAA title, it might be Bartlett. The fith-year senior has four Big Ten Championships medals and two NCAA medals, but none are gold. He placed second at NCAAs last year and third at Big Tens last week but is the No. 1 overall seed for this year's tournament at 141 pounds. Sanderson called Bartlett a "humble guy" who's ready.
"He has everything in order, has his life in order," Sanderson said. "He has the perspective to go let it rip and be the best he can be. ... He's very calm and he's always ready to go. Everyone loves Beau."
Shayne Van Ness returned on a mission
Van Ness, who placed third at NCAAs in 2023, wrestled just three bouts last season before taking a medical redshirt. He returned this year to go 17-1 and earn the No. 2 seed at 149 pounds. Van Ness has a 5-1 career record at NCAAs and an awareness of how to wrestle on this stage.
"His thing is, he's always movind forward," Sanderson said. "Conditioning has been a huge factor for him. He's an incredible technician and has a great feel for all things in the sport. ... Whoever decides to go score the most points at the national tournament is going to win. We have a lot of confidence in Shayne's ability to score points and wrestle in any position."
Tyler Kasak rises in big matches
Kasak delivered the defining moment of Penn State's regular season, lifting Iowa's Jacori Teemer off the mat at the end of their January bout. Kasak (17-1) also bulldozed his way through the 157-pound bracket at Big Tens, winning his last two bouts by fall and major decision. Moreover, Sanderson called Kasak a "good-sized 157-pounder," meaning no one likely will be stronger than him.
"He's just a beast when it comes to competition," Sanderson said. "... He's strong for the weight class. He throws people around because of his strength."
Levi Haines is the team leader
Haines, the defending NCAA champ at 157 pounds, moved up two weight classes this season and hasn't missed a step. He's 20-1, losing only to two-time NCAA champ Keegan O'Toole of Missouri in a December duals event. And that was in overtime. Haines likely is looking forward to the rematch.
"I can't say enough good things about him," Sanderson said. "He brings everything to the table that you hope for. In this day and age, and what the focus can be in college sports, it’s nice to have the kids who want to be in the program for the right reasons. Great person, great leader, very consistent. He's a student of the sport and will continue to get better. ... He's set himself to do really well next week."
The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships are set for March 20-22 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.