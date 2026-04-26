Penn State Wrestling Scores 2 Dramatic Titles at U.S. Open

Luke Lilledahl scored a last-second upset, Marcus Blaze gained some revenge and three Penn State wrestlers, including NCAA champ Josh Barr, were forced to medically forfeit during an eventful weekend at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas.

The U.S. Open serves as the qualifier for Final X, the USA Wrestling event that will determine who represents the U.S. at the 2027 Senior World Championships. Lilledahl and Blaze drew one step closer Saturday.

Luke Lilledahl takes down Spencer Lee

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Luke Lilledahl reacts after winning the 125-pound final at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Lilledahl, the NCAA champ at 125 pounds, beat 2024 Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee with one of the most dramatic moves of the tournament. Trailing Lee 4-3 with 10 seconds left, Lilledahl hit a headlock for the winning score to claim the U.S. Open title in the 57 kg freestyle class.

Lilledahl actually fell behind 4-0 in the match but scored five unanswered points, punctuated by the headlock just before time expired. Lilledahl won his second straight U.S. Open title and avenged a loss to Lee at the 2025 Final X event.

Luke Lilledahl just won the U.S. Open in unreal fashion.



Down late, Lilledahl hit a lefty headlock to take out Spencer Lee, 5-4, in the 57 kg finals.



Massive moment. Massive win. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/THFuYmnYfr — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) April 26, 2026

With the win, Lilledahl returns to Final X, where he will wrestle to make his first Senior World team. Lilledahl already has compiled a phenomenal freestyle career, becoming the first U.S. wrestler to win world titles at the U17, U20 and U23 championships.

Lilledahl, who went undefeated for Penn State last season, was the No. 2 seed at the U.S. Open behind Lee. The win marked another significant career milestone for Lilledahl, who will be a junior for the Nittany Lions next season.

Marcus Blaze beats Ben Davino for 61 kg title

Penn State true freshman Marcus Blaze knocks off NCAA finalist Ben Davino 4-1 to punch his ticket to Final X at 61 kg! pic.twitter.com/6jhqjd9TVw — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 26, 2026

The Penn State freshman emerged atop a superb 61 kg weight class that featured Jax Forrest, the Oklahoma State freshman who won the 133-pound NCAA title, and Ohio State's Ben Davino, who beat Blaze at NCAAs.

At the U.S. Open, Davino beat Forrest 8-4 in the semifinals to set up another duel with Blaze. The two wrestled three times during the college season, with Blaze winning the regular-season matchup and Davino winning a pair of tight matches in the postseason.

During those three meetings, neither Blaze nor Davino scored a takedown. Blaze struck first at the U.S. Open, hitting a takedown with 29 seconds left in their final.

Blaze qualified for Final X, where he will compete for his first trip to Senior Worlds. Blaze won a U20 world title last year before joining Penn State's roster as a freshman. After winning the U.S. Open title, Blaze told reporters in Las Vegas that he was dealing the flu in Cleveland.

"It’s bittersweet because I wanted to be an NCAA champion, but the flu really does not care what tournament you’re at," Blaze said. "... . It just feels good to get back out on the mat and push the pace like I’m used to doing."

Three Nittany Lions face injuries

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Josh Barr reacts to defeating Oklahoma State's Cody Merrill during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The U.S. Open was less kind to Josh Barr, Penn State's unbeaten NCAA champ at 197 pounds. Barr was the No. 1 seed at 92 kg but fell 4-1 to Michael Macchiavello in the semifinals. Barr then took a medical forfeit to finish sixth.

Barr is used to coming back from injuries. He missed the start of Penn State's 2025 season after sustaining an injury at the U23 World Championships. Barr recovered to win every bout but one with bonus points on his way to the NCAA title.

Tyler Kasak, a two-time NCAA All-American, was forced to take an injury default 87 seconds into his 70 kg semifinal vs. Caleb Henson. Kasak redshirted for the Nittany Lions last season and did not compete in any open events, so he was returning to a major competitive environment for the first time in a while.

Rocco Welsh also took a medical forfeit at 86 kg after falling to Parker Keckeisen 11-4 in the semifinals. Welsh placed second at 184 for the Nittany Lions in Cleveland and is a two-time NCAA runnerup.

Noteworthy at the U.S. Open

Penn State redshirt freshman Joe Sealey scored an upset at 74 kg, defeating two-time NCAA champ David Carr 5-3 for third place. Carr is the only wrestler to beat Penn State's Mitchell Mesenbrink in college, winning their matchup in the 2024 NCAA final.

Kyle Dake of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club won the 86 kg weight class to earn a return trip to Final X. Dake is a seven-time World and Olympic medalist.

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