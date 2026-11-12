Penn State Wrestling Live Updates: Nittany Lions Open Season vs. Bloomsburg

Penn State wrestling is back. The Nittany Lions open their 2026-27 season Thursday night against Bloomsburg with potentially one of the best lineups in program history.

We'll be updating the match tonight, so follow along as Penn State seeks its NCAA-record 87th consecutive victory. Here's our Penn State wrestling preview, which includes details on how to watch the match from beyond Rec Hall.

125 Pounds: Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) tech. fall Justin Jones 19-4 in 4:09.

Lightning Luke Lilledahl gets the job done, taking the match by 19-4 tech fall.#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/Ys6QMc7vmh — Penn State Wrestling (@PennStateWREST) November 13, 2026

Junior Luke Lilledahl, the defending national champion at 125 pounds, cruised to six takedowns and a 4:09 technical fall in his season opener. Lilledahl picked up where he left off last season, scoring with speed and precision for his first bonus-point victory of the season.

Lilledahl improved his career record to 51-3 and scored his 20th career technical fall.

133 Pounds: Masanosuke Ono (Penn State) dec. Austin Pollard 20-9

Masanosuke Ono wins his first collegiate match 20-9. #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/Sfd2KxjtAY — Penn State Wrestling (@PennStateWREST) November 13, 2026

Masanosuke Ono received a huge ovation from the sold-out Penn State crowd,which has been waiting to watch him wrestle for a year. He did not disappoint, scoring his first folkstyle takedown less than 5 seconds into his first college bout.

Ono overwhelmed Pollard, a Virginia state champion, with six first-period takedowns, the last with three seconds remaining. Ono then also learned a bit about folkstyle defense, giving up a takedown to Pollard in the third period to prevent him from completing a technical fall.

Ono, from Matsue City, Japan, won the 2024 Senior World freestyle title at 61 kg, where he also won a U20 championship.

141 Pounds: Scotty Johnson (Bloomsburg) dec. Hayden Cunninham 8-1

Johnson, a redshirt junior from Muncy, prevented Penn State from recording a shutout in its opener. Johnson scored a pair of takedowns and recorded more than 2 minutes of riding time to defeat Cunningham, who made his Penn State dual-meet debut.

Cunningham wrestled in the opener as expected starter Marcus Blaze continues his move from 133 to 141 pounds. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson did not announce a timeline for Blaze to return to the lineup.

149 Pounds: Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) pin Jay Chase 1:26

Shayne Van Ness gets it done with a first-period fall. #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/JanGslLUbz — Penn State Wrestling (@PennStateWREST) November 13, 2026

Van Ness, the returning NCAA runnerup at 149, quickly returned the momentum to Penn State with a first-period fall. Van Ness worked his initial takedown into a strong turn, putting Chase on his back for the pin.

The fall was the 23rd of Van Ness' career and improved his career record to 80-11.

157 Pounds: Tyler Kasak (Penn State) dec. Michael Turi 8-1

Kasak won his first match in more than a year, wrestling a mostly dominant bout that included a takedown in the final second of the third period. That's the kind of finish Sanderson loves to see from his wrestlers.

The senior scored just one takedown before the strong finish but accumulated more than 2:30 in riding time to otherwise control the match. Kasak's victory gave Penn State a 18-3 lead at the break

Kasak, ranked second nationally at 157, did not compete last season while he redshirted. He's a two-time NCAA All-American who has the unique distinction of being undefeated (11-0) in the NCAA consolation rounds.

Kasak returns to the weight class where he placed third twice at NCAAs. He improved his career record to 48-7.

Penn State vs. Bloomsburg pregame notes

Penn State raised its 2025-26 national-championship banner Thursday night at Rec Hall, which was its fifth straight and 14th in program history (13th under head coach Cael Sanderson). Two-time NCAA champion Levi Haines, and newly crowned world champ, was on hand for the ceremony as he determines whether to pursue legal action for a fifth season of eligibility.

Penn State's 2026-27 roster is packed. The Nittany Lions return three NCAA champions, two runners-up and a total of wrestlers who have been All-Americans. The Nittany Lions also finally could introduce a world freestyle champion in their season-opener against the Huskies.

Masanosuke Ono, a 2024 World senior freestyle champion, will make his Penn State debut. Ono committed to the Nittany Lions in March 2025, after the team won its fourth straight NCAA title. He did not compete last season and has yet to wrestle a folkstyle match in his career, so this is a heavily anticipated debut.

Ono is set to wrestle at 133 pounds, the weight class where Marcus Blaze placed fourth at NCAAs as a freshman last season. Since then, Blaze has won a Final X title and Senior World bronze medal to continue his superb freestyle career.

Blaze is not wrestling Thursday as he returns from freestyle competition and moves up to 141 pounds. Junior Hayden Cunningham, a State College High graduate, will make his dual-meet debut for the Nittany Lions at 141.

Returning NCAA champions Luke Lilledahl, Mitchell Mesenbrink and Josh Barr are in the lineup, as is Tyler Kasak, a two-time All-American who took a redshirt last season. Mesenbrink, a two-time NCAA champ at 165 pounds, is moving up to 174, where Haines won a title last season. Sophomore PJ Duke is moving up from 157 to 165 to replace Mesenbrink.

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