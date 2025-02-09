Penn State Wrestling: No. 1 Tyler Kasak Injured in Nittany Lions' Win Vs. Maryland
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team cruised past Maryland 35-10 in a Big Ten dual Sunday but lost one of its unbeaten wrestlers during the match. Tyler Kasak, the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds, was forced to take an injury default vs. the Terrapins' Ethen Miller in a matchup between unbeaten wrestlers at Rec Hall.
Miller bumped Kasak above the right eye, where Kasak had sustained a gash Feb. 2 against Iowa, sending the Penn State wrestler to the mat. Kasak was placed in the concussion protocol and could not complete the bout, giving Miller the win and six team points by injury default.
Kasak's injury was the most noteworthy moment in Penn State's otherwise comfortable win, its 68th in a row. The Nittany Lions did not allow a takedown for the second consecutive match, scored bonus points in six of its eight wins and lost only one bout, in which a backup wrestler competed. In weekend wins over Michigan and Maryland, Penn State outscored its opponents 49-0 in takedowns. Penn State had 29 takedowns vs. Maryland on Sunday in its 40th consecutive Big Ten win.
Kasak (13-1) became the No. 1 wrestler according to InterMat after defeating Iowa's Jacori Teemer 5-2 in their Feb. 2 dual at the Bryce Jordan Center. During that bout, Kasak sustained a gash over his right eye but finished the bout. He also took injury time in his 7-2 win Friday over Michigan's Zack Mattin but finished that bout as well. Penn State has three regular-season matches remaining before the Big Ten Championships on March 8-9.
Penn State (12-0) got technical falls from Luke Lilledahl (125), Shayne Van Ness (149), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (184) and Josh Barr (197). At heavyweight, Greg Kerkvliet defeated former Penn State teammate Seth Nevills 8-3.
Penn State's Braeden Davis, ranked seventh at 133, did not wrestle for the third consecutive match after sustaining an injury vs. Rutgers. Maryland's Braxton Brown defeated Penn State's Kyison Garcia 8-1 without scoring a takedown. Brown hit a reversal and later compiled six near-fall points for the decision.
Penn State goes on the road next weekend for a pair of matches against Ohio State (Feb. 14) and Illinois (Feb. 16). Big Ten Network will carry the Penn State vs. Ohio State match.
Penn State 35, Maryland 10
125: Luke Lilledahl (PSU) tech. fall Tyler Garvin 20-4 in 3:42
133: Braxton Brown (M) dec. Kyison Garcia 9-1
141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) dec. Dario Lemus 17-3
149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) tech. fall Kal Miller 17-2 in 7:00
157: Ethen Miller (M) injury default over Tyler Kasak 4:41
165: Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) tech. fall Alex Uryniak 18-3 in 4:59
174: Levi Haines (PSU) dec. Branson John 8-1
184: Carter Starocci (PSU) tech. fall Jaxon Smith 20-3 in 6:45
197: Josh Barr (PSU) tech. fall Chase Mielnik 17-2 in 4;36
285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) dec. Seth Nevills 8-3
