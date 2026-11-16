Penn State Wrestling Receives New $10 Million Donation to Fund Program 'Enhancements'

The Penn State wrestling program, which has won five consecutive NCAA team championships, has received a significant new donation to help keep the program at the top of college wrestling. Ira Lubert, a former Nittany Lions wrestler and major donor, has committed $10 million to the program as part of a $75 million series of contributions to the university.

With their contributions over the past two years, Lubert, a Penn State trustee emeritus, and his wife Pam Estadt have become the second-largest donors in university history. In 2024, Lubert announced a $10 million donation to the Beaver Stadium renovation to secure naming rights for the Lubert Family Welcome Center that is a central part of the $700 million project.

Lubert and Estadt also have donated $49 million to create the President’s Endowment for Academic Programs, which Penn State called a "permanent fund" that will provide President Neeli Bendapudi and future university administrations financing for "elevating academic excellence, expanding student access, and investing in strategic initiatives."

“Ira and Pam are extraordinary leaders in all their communities — professional, personal and Penn State — and their giving represents a remarkable act of vision and generosity,” Bendapudi said in a statement. “This commitment is a transformative investment in our mission, and it will enhance the education we offer, strengthen many important programs and community pride, and deepen our impact in the Philadelphia area and beyond. It will also be a powerful catalyst for a fundraising campaign that promises to set a new standard for giving to the University, inspiring even greater ambition for Penn Staters past, present and future.”

Lubert, a 1973 Penn State graduate, is retired from his active role in the eight real estate and private equity funds he co-founded, according to the Penn State news release. He also is the founder of Belgravia Management, a family investment office through which Lubert manages investments and philanthropy.

A major Penn State sports donor

A rendering of Penn State's $700 Beaver Stadium renovation, scheduled to be completed before the 2027 Nittany Lions season.

Lubert wrestled at Penn State and was inducted into the College Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1997 as an "Outstanding American." He played a instrumental role in hiring Cael Sanderson as Penn State's head wrestling coach in 2009.

Penn State has won 13 national championships in Sanderson's 17 seasons as head coach, including the last five straight. Sanderson's wrestlers have won 44 NCAA individual championships since 2011 and have earned 109 All-America honors. The Nittany Lions have won an NCAA-record 88 consecutive matches dating to the 2020 season.

Lubert's $10 million donation to Penn State wrestling will help fund "enhancements" to the program, according to the news release. That will include athlete payments, coaching salaries and facilites upgrades. According to the athletic department's most recent financial report, Penn State spent about $1.45 million on wrestling NIL for the 2024-25 fiscal year. That coincided with Penn State's fourth straight NCAA team title.

Lubert has made several signifcant donations Penn State's athletic department. In 2017, Lubert made a $5 million gift that included more than $3 million for endowed scholarships and $1.75 million for renovations to the Lasch Football Building. He was a founding donor to one of Penn State's early NIL collectives, Success With Honor.

Lubert also made one of the largest donations to the Beaver Stadium renovation, which is scheduled to be completed before the 2027 Nittany Lions football season. Bendapudi said that the Lubert Family Welcome Center will create a "front-door" experience for the university, serving as an arrival point for prospective students and as a campus events center.

“As a former student-athlete, Ira Lubert has represented Penn State Athletics and the University with distinction throughout his life and career, and his achievements reflect the kind of excellence that competition at the highest levels can foster,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement announcing the Beaver Stadium donation. “We are honored he and Pam have chosen to make this transformative investment in a project that will help all Penn Staters thrive.

"The Lubert Family Welcome Center is a beacon for this Beaver Stadium Revitalization project and will create a front door for University that will not only welcome future Penn Staters, but also welcome home our amazing alumni.”

A rendering of the proposed $700 million renovation of Penn State's Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in 2027. | Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.