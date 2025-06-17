Penn State Wrestling Sets Big Ten Opponents for 2025-26 Season
Penn State wrestling will host Ohio State and Nebraska and visit Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the 2025-26 Big Ten season, in which the Nittany Lions could set a national win-streak record. The Big Ten has released conference wrestling matchups for the upcoming season, which could be another special one for Penn State.
The Nittany Lions are scheduled to host Ohio State, Nebraska, Indiana and Rutgers during the 2025-26 Big Ten schedule. They will visit Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Northwestern. Penn State will announce dates, times and locations for its wrestling schedule at a later date.
Penn State's Big Ten schedule includes four of the top eight teams at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Nebraska, which could visit the Bryce Jordan Center, placed second, followed by Iowa (fourth), Minnesota and Ohio State (tied for fifth).
The timing of Penn State's wrestling schedule is something to watch, considering the record that's at stake. The Nittany Lions begin the 2025-26 season with a 71-match win streak, currently the second-longest in Division I men's wrestling history. Oklahoma State holds the Division I men's record with 76 consecutive victories, a streak Penn State could break in January or February.
The rest of Penn State's 2025-26 schedule remains intriguing. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson chose not to enter the Nittany Lions into the National Duals Invitational, a $1 million duals tournament scheduled for November in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Penn State is the only top-10 team from the 2025 NCAA Championships not in the field for the inaugural event. The Nittany Lions likely will host Lehigh in their annual dual, with the rest of the schedule under wraps.
Penn State, the four-time defending NCAA champion, returns one of the best rosters in college wrestling, with two national champions (including Levi Haines in 2024) and five All-Americans who placed fifth or better at their weight classes. The Nittany Lions also signed former NCAA runnerup Rocco Welsh from Ohio State and 2025 world freestyle champion Masanosuke Ono to their roster.
Further, Sanderson will welcome two of the nation's top recruits onto the 2025-26 roster. PJ Duke leads the way. The four-time New York state high school champion qualified for the U.S. Senior World Team by defeating four-time NCAA champ Yianni Diakomihalis at Final X.
RELATED: Penn State wrestling has a "superstar in the making" in PJ Duke
The 18-year-old Duke defeated three NCAA champions in the 70 kg freestyle weight class en route to becoming the youngest member on the U.S. team that will compete at the World Championships in September in Croatia. Duke also has qualified for the U20 World Championships.
Joining Duke in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class is Marcus Blaze, who defeated NCAA runnerup Brock Hardy at Final X to earn true third place at 65 kg. Blaze also has qualified for U20 worlds, having won the U.S. title recently. Both Duke and Blaze could earn spots in Penn State's lineup as true freshmen.
Haines will represent the U.S. at Senior Worlds after winning the 79 kg freestyle weight class at Final X. Returning Nittany Lions Luke Lilledahl, Mitchell Mesenbrink (a 2025 NCAA champion) and Josh Barr made the U.S. Senior National Team.