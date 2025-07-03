Penn State Wrestling Will Take on the World — Almost Literally
Penn State will wrestle against the world, almost literally, in October. USA Wrestling announced the 10-wrestler men's freestyle team that will compete at the U23 World Championships in Serbia, with seven current or future Nittany Lions on the roster. Several Penn State wrestlers will compete in multiple world events, with a freshman earning his spot on three U.S. teams.
PJ Duke, the soon-to-be Nittany Lion who is the biggest story of the freestyle season, will represent the U.S. at 70 kg at U23 Worlds. By making that team, the recent high school graduate will compete at three world championships from August to October. Duke also made the U20 world team that competes in Bulgaria in August and his first Senior team that will wrestle at the World Championships in Croatia in September.
Duke stunned the wrestling world in June when he defeated Yianni Diakomihalis in a best-of-three series at Final X to earn the Senior World freestyle team spot at 70 kg. The win continued a freestyle season in which Duke, a four-time New York state champ at Minisink Valley High, also won the U.S. World Team Trials and the U20 national championship.
"We never thought he would do it," Jordan Burroughs said of Duke on the FloWrestling broadcast at Final X. "He's proven to be not only the match of the night but also the superstar looking forward for Team USA. It's insane. He's 18 years old. ... We've got a superstar in the making here."
Duke currently is the youngest member of the U.S. Senior World team and will compete at three world championships before his first match at Penn State. Duke likely will begin his Penn State career at 157 pounds, a weight class occupied by two-time NCAA medalist Tyler Kasak.
The U23 U.S. men's freestyle very nearly is a complete Penn State roster. Seven of the U.S. representatives will compete for the Nittany Lions next season. Penn State is represented in six straight weight classes from 65 kg to 92 kg. And just one Penn State wrestler, Levi Haines, will be a senior.
Luke Lilledahl earned the 57 kg spot after qualifying for Final X. Lilledahl won the Big Ten title at 125 pounds and placed third at NCAAs in his freshman season at Penn State. Lilledahl seeks his third age-group world title after winning U17 (2022) and U20 (2024) championships.
Incoming freshman Marcus Blaze (65 kg) won the true-third match at Final X and will join Duke on both the U23 and U20 world teams. Blaze won gold at the 2023 U17 World Championships.
Defending NCAA champion Mesenbrink will compete at 74 kg, the same weight class in which he placed second at Final X. Mesenbrink has won three age-group world medals, including gold at the 2023 U20 championships. FloWrestling recently ranked Mesenbrink as the nation's No. 1 overall wrestler for the upcoming NCAA season.
Haines made his second world team after sweeping the Senior title at 79 kg at Final X. The 2024 NCAA champion is competing on the world level for the first time since 2021, when he placed seventh at the Cadet World Championships.
New Penn State wrestler Rocco Welsh earned the U23 team spot at 86 kg after winning the team trials in late spring. Welsh, who transferred from Ohio State, went 7-0 at the U23 Nationals, capping his tournament by sweeping Jaxon Smith, a 2025 NCAA medalist from Maryland, in the best-of-three championship series.
Josh Barr, Penn State's NCAA runner-up at 197 pounds, earned the U23 team spot at 92 kg with his performance at the Senior Team trials. Barr won the trials title to advance to Final X. Barr won a silver medal at the 2024 U20 World Championships.
The 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships are scheduled for Oct. 20-26 in Novi Sad, Serbia.