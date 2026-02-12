What Penn State Wrestling's Cael Sanderson Said Ahead of Ohio State Showdown

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson met with the media Wednesday, two days before the most anticipated dual of the college wrestling season. The top-ranked Nittany Lions host No. 2 Ohio State on Friday in a Big Ten match that's expected to sell out the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

Penn State (13-0) enters the match as the nation's four-time defending NCAA team champ with an NCAA-record 84-match win streak. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 17-0 for the first time in school history and also is riding a program win-streak record.

In previewing the match, set for a 7 p.m. ET start on Big Ten Network, Sanderson discussed availability, his freshmen and Penn State's approach to the Buckeyes. Here's what the Nittany Lions' coach had to say.

Braeden Davis will return

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Braeden Davis, left, looks for the takedown call against Nebraska's Brock Hardy. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State's starter at 141 pounds did not wrestle at Michigan last week because of a skin issue, Sanderson said. Davis will return to the lineup Friday to face Ohio State's two-time defending NCAA champ Jesse Mendez.

Davis (8-2) is ranked No. 12 at 141, according to the latest InterMat Wrestling rankings. He replaced former starter Aaron Nagao in early January, burning a planned redshirt season in the process. Davis is a returning All-American at 133 who will face a unique challenge against the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 141.

"He's a competitor," Sanderson said of the junior. "We've got a team of competitors, and that’s why this year has been a lot of fun. He's going to go give his best effort and go compete hard. He’s shown what he’s capable of. We've just got to keep inching along, and he’s going to be ready to rock here at the end."

Mitchell Mesenbrink took a 'nasty' cut at Michigan

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink, right, wrestles Nebraska's LJ Araujo in the 165-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mesenbrink, the defending NCAA champ at 165 and Hodge Trophy leader this season, sustained what Sanderson called a "pretty nasty" cut to his forehead against Michigan. Mesenbrink and Michigan's Justin Gates were scrambling through positions when they knocked heads, leading to the cut.

Mesenbrink (17-0) had his forehead wrapped and quickly finished the technical fall before receiving further treatment. The cut required stitches, Sanderson said, but Mesenbrink is good to go.

"He got hit pretty good and got a pretty nasty cut and to his credit was able to just keep his composure and go get that next takedown and end the match," Sanderson said. "That’s part of sports, life, whatever. Sometimes you take a cut and you deal with it. ... He's a quick healer, and he's Mitchell, so he'll keep doing what he does."

Sanderson's expectations at 157

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson talks to PJ Duke during a match against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The projected No. 1 vs. No. 4 bout at 157 likely won't happen Friday. Ohio State's Brandon Cannon, the weight class' top-ranked wrestler, has not competed since getting hurt against Minnesota on Jan. 23. Cannon is not in Ohio State's projected lineup for the match.

That represents a huge advantage for Penn State, whose fourth-ranked PJ Duke is 14-1 with 10 bonus-point victories. Duke wrestled a gem last week against Michigan's 13th-ranked Cam Catrabone, trading takedowns and leads before scoring the winner in the final 30 seconds.

"I think that’s obviously pretty impressive that he didn’t give up, didn’t get frustrated and just went and got it done," Sanderson said. "... You watch him all year, he gets after it. He’s figuring out how to score on guys who are maybe being a little more defensive on him and some of those tactics. When he needs to go score and he has the urgency to score, he scores. It’s awesome."

Previewing a clash at 133

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Marcus Blaze competes against Nebraska's Jacob Van Dee in the 133-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 133-pound bout between Penn State's fourth-ranked Marcus Blaze and Ohio State's second-ranked Ben Davino is among the evening's most anticipated. Both wrestlers are undefeated freshmen; Davino is 22-0, Blaze 17-0. Davino is actually a redshirt freshman who went 5-0 in duals last season and 14-1 in open events.

"Blaze is a fierce competitor, so he’s his own greatest critic," Sanderson said. "He’s coming off the mat, even when he’s winning dominantly or controlling a match, and he’s self-reflecting and he’s tying to figure out what he can do better and how he can score more points."

Raving about the Buckeyes

Jesse Mendez of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his win during the NCAA Wrestling Championships held at Wells Fargo Center. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ohio State clearly has been the second-best team in college wrestling this season. The Buckeyes won the National Duals Invitational in November, taking hom $200,000 in the process, and arrive at Penn State following a 24-9 win over fifth-ranked Iowa.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 vs. top-five teams (with two wins over Iowa) and 8-0 against the top 10. Sanderson called them a formidable challenge.

"We're excited," the Penn State coach said. "We love big matches, our guys love big matches. This is obviously a big match. Ohio State is always a great program. Coach [Tom] Ryan has done a phenomenal job, just very consistent every year. They’re a title contender. They have just an awesome program all the way around. We’re excited to compete against a very good team up and down the lineup."

Watch Sanderson's complete media availability here, courtesy of Locked On Nittany Lions.

