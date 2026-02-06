Penn State Wrestling vs. Michigan Live Updates With Start Time, TV Info

The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team head to Michigan for a Friday-night Big Ten match against the No. 11 Wolverines. Penn State brings an NCAA-record 83-match winning streak to the Crisler Center for its final road trip until the NCAA Wrestling Championships in March in Cleveland.

We'll be updating the Penn State-Michigan match live, so follow along as the Nittany Lions take on Michigan. First, here's a preview of the match, including how to watch.

RELATED: How watch the Penn State vs. Michigan wrestling match

What to know about Penn State wrestling vs. Michigan

Records: Penn State (12-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (8-3, 4-1)

Penn State (12-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (8-3, 4-1) Rankings: Penn State is No. 1 nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling, and Michigan is No. 11

Penn State is No. 1 nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling, and Michigan is No. 11 When: 6 p.m. ET Friday

6 p.m. ET Friday Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Radio: Jeff Byers calls the action on the Penn State Sports Network

Jeff Byers calls the action on the Betting Line: Penn State is a 33.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Luke Lilledahl controls Nebraska's Alan Koehler in the 125-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: At 46, Penn State's Cael Sanderson still wrestles with purpose

Projected Penn State vs. Michigan lineups

Penn State wrestlers listed first

125: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (14-0) vs. No. 23 Diego Sotelo (10-6)

133: No. 4 Marcus Blaze (16-0) vs. Gauge Botero (4-11)

141: No. 12 Braeden Davis (8-2) vs. No. 26 Dylan Ragusin (6-3)

149: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness (15-0) vs. No. 13 Lachlan McNeil (11-3)

157: No. 4 PJ Duke (13-1) vs. No. 13 Cam Catrabone (13-4)

165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (16-0) vs. Justin Gates (11-6)

174: No. 1 Levi Haines (15-0) vs. No. 11 Beau Mantanona (14-4)

184: No. 1 Rocco Welsh (14-0) vs. No. 7 Brock Mantanona (13-3)

197: No. 1 Josh Barr (13-0) vs. No. 20 Hayden Walters (7-4)

285: No. 12 Cole Mirasola (12-3) vs. No. 5 Taye Ghadiali (16-2)

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Shayne Van Ness gets his hand raised after winning a 149-pound bout vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten match at the Bryce Jordan Center. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State-Michigan matchups to watch

Michigan's highest-ranked wrestler is heavyweight Taye Ghadiali, who is No. 5 in the latest InterMat rankings. Ghadiali heads to Penn State following a sudden-victory decision over Ohio State's third-ranked Nick Feldman. He'll take on Penn State's 12th-ranked Cole Mirasola, who had won seven consecutive bouts before losing to Nebraska's AJ Ferrari 2-1.

The Nittany Lions are rankings favorites in every other bout, though some could be interesting. At 141, Penn State's Braeden Davis looks to rebound from getting pinned by Nebraska's Brock Hardy last week. Davis takes on Michigan's 26th-ranked Dylan Ragusin, who has wrestled in just five dual meets this season.

Penn State's PJ Duke (157) also looks to start another win streak after losing 2-1 in the tiebreaker to Nebraska's Antrell Taylor, the defending national champion. Duke (13-1) takes on 13th-ranked Cam Catrabone.

Penn State's PJ Duke, top, wrestles Nebraska's Antrell Taylor in the 157-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State 2024-25 wrestling results

Nov. 14: Penn State 45, Oklahoma 0

Dec. 5: Penn State 43, Drexel 3

Dec. 7: Penn State 36, Lehigh 6

Dec. 13: Penn State 40, Wyoming 7

Dec. 20: Penn State 46, North Dakota State 0

Dec. 20: Penn State 42, Stanford 9

Jan. 10: Penn State 46, Rutgers 0

Jan. 16: Penn State 32, Iowa 3

Jan. 18: Penn State 51, Northwestern 0

Jan. 23: Penn State 48, Indiana 0

Jan. 24: Penn State 51, Maryland 0

Jan. 30: Penn State 26, Nebraska 12

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson watches his team wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

What's next for Penn State wrestling

Penn State returns home to the Bryce Jordan Center for college wrestling's match of the season Feb. 13. The top-ranked Nittany Lions will host No. 2 Ohio State in (provided both win Friday) a duel of Big Ten unbeatens.

Penn State is ranked No. 1, and Ohio State (16-0) is No. 2. The Buckeyes host fifth-ranked Iowa on Friday night, which BTN will carry after the Penn State-Michigan match.

After that, Penn State won't leave home until nationals. The Nittany Lions conclude the regular season Feb. 20 against Princeton at Rec Hall. Penn State then hosts the Big Ten Wrestling Championships from March 7-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Sports