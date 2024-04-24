Analyst: Pitt's Larry Fitzgerald 'Robbed' of Heisman Trophy
PITTSBURGH -- With the announcement that the Heisman Trust will reinstate former USC star Reggie Bush as a Heisman Trophy winner amid "fundamental changes in college athletics" that make his previous NCAA violations seem trivial in retrospect, some are recalling a former Pitt Panthers legend whose Heisman Trophy case might deserve a revisit as well.
ESPN's David Hale said following the news about Bush that former Pitt receiver Larry Fitzgerald was "utterly robbed" of the 2003 Heisman Trophy and classified it as a "sports mistake that should be undone.
Fitzgerald's 2003 season is one of the best by a receiver in Pitt and college football history. He racked up 1,672 receiving yards on 92 ctaches (18.2 yards per reception) and 22 receiving touchdowns. That year he led all of college football in touchdowns and receiving yards, finished second nationally in points scored, and fifth in receptions on the way to Big East Player of the Year, Consensus All-American, Biletnikoff Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year honors.
But Fitzgerald's honors for a legendary season ended just short of the sport's highest honor. He finished second in Heisman voting to Oklahoma's Jason White, who finished a narrow 128 points ahead of Fitzgerald. The first-place voting fell 319-253 in White's favor.
Bush's case was rare and Fitzgerald shouldn't hold his breathe if he's hoping for a reconsideration of the Heisman Trophy voting from 2003. But after ending his career as the highest-paid NFL wideout ever and a surefire Hall of Famer, it's likely not weighing heavily on his mind.
