Pitt Contacts Elite Transfer PG
PITTSBURGH -- After retaining star guards Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett and adding former Houston Cougar through the transfer portal, the Pitt Panthers appeared set in the backcourt for the 2024-25 season but they are reportedly looking into making a deep group even deeper.
According to a report from George Michalowski of The Portal Report, the Panthers were one of many high-major teams to reach out to former Minnesota guard Elijah Hawkins. Kentucky, Creighton, Texas Tech, Villanova, Florida State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Washington State are also reportedly involved in his recruitment.
Hawkins surprised Gopher fans and the rest of the college basketball world when he went back on his pledge to return for another season with the team. The transfer from Howard spent one season in Minneapolis and averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, which ranked second in all of Division I college basketball, while also shooting 36% from 3-point range and 78% from the free throw line on the way to Big 10 honorable mention distinction.
The Panthers have two scholarships remaining but they will face some stiff competition if they want to get Hawkins to Pittsburgh.
