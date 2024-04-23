Former Pitt WR Transfers For Second Time
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers wideout is on the move again and looking for a new place to close out his college career.
Jaylon Barden, who spent three years as a Panther as a reserve wideout and punt returner before transferring to Georgia Southern, will enter the transfer portal once again, accoridng to college basketball recruiting insider Mike Farrell.
Barden struggled to break through on the depth chart and the field during his junior season at Pitt after showing flashes of playmaking ability the year prior. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier in the season he had been trying to find room for the young wideout, but was never able to get Barden the necessary snaps.
He arrived as a three-star prospect out of Westside High School in Macon, Georgia and through 19 games over three seasons as a Panther, Barden caught 19 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
At Georgia Southern, Barden played sparringly as a receiver and punt returner, accounting for 9 receptions, 183 yards and a touchdown before opting to enter the transfer portal.
