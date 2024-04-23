Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt WR Transfers For Second Time

Former Pitt Panthers wideout Jaylon Barden is in the transfer portal for a second time during his college career.

Stephen Thompson

Sep 12, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jaylon Barden (10)
Sep 12, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jaylon Barden (10) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers wideout is on the move again and looking for a new place to close out his college career.

Jaylon Barden, who spent three years as a Panther as a reserve wideout and punt returner before transferring to Georgia Southern, will enter the transfer portal once again, accoridng to college basketball recruiting insider Mike Farrell.

Barden struggled to break through on the depth chart and the field during his junior season at Pitt after showing flashes of playmaking ability the year prior. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier in the season he had been trying to find room for the young wideout, but was never able to get Barden the necessary snaps. 

He arrived as a three-star prospect out of Westside High School in Macon, Georgia and through 19 games over three seasons as a Panther, Barden caught 19 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns. 

At Georgia Southern, Barden played sparringly as a receiver and punt returner, accounting for 9 receptions, 183 yards and a touchdown before opting to enter the transfer portal.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: