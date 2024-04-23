Former Pitt Staffer Takes College Football Playoff Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be losing a key member of their support staff this offseason as they move through the offseason.
Assistant athletic director for football operations, John Ford Jr. is leaving Pitt after five seasons with the Panthers and will take a job with the College Football Playoff, the organization announced this week. Ford. Jr. will serve as assistant director of team operations for the CFP.
Ford graduated from Rugers in 2013, while working as a video and recruiting assistant as an undergraduate, and earned a master's degree from Wake Forest in 2018. He began his career in football as an operations and video assistant for the Scarlet Knights for two years after completing his undergraduate degree.
At Wake Forest, he first worked as an operations and video assistant before being promoted to associate director of football operations. After taking a job at Pitt following the 2018 season, he has helped the Panthers by helping plan road trips and keeping their "away game headquarters," as his team bio states, organized throughout the season.
The Panthers have gone through some extensive staff turnover this offseason and it continues into the spring.
