Ravens Invite Pitt RB to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panther running back C'bo Flemister will have a chance to compete at the highest level, as he announced Monday night that he was invited to the Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp.
After spending four years at Notre Dame from 2018 to 2021, Flemister transferred to Pitt and immediately made an impact, rushing for 220 yards on 40 carries as a reserve running back in his first year.
In his second year at Pitt, Flemister took on a bigger workload, starting 5 games and playing in all 12. In 98 rushes, Flemister reached 367 yards and two touchdowns.
Encompassing 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns over his collegiate career, Flemister has proven to be an offensive weapon for multiple programs at the FBS level. Additionally, during the 2023 season, Flemister proved himself to be a receiving back, catching 8 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown across the season.
Flemister's Pro Day showing led to mixed results, with his vertical of 37.5 inches being a positive. On the other hand, his 40-yard dash was not too impressive, where he notched a best time of 4.54 seconds.
Flemister will now have a chance to prove himself at the highest level. The Ravens, in particular, are an interesting landing spot due to their running back situation. Second-string running back Keaton Mitchell joined the Ravens in 2023 as an undrafted free-agent, making an immediate impact with 396 yards and two touchdowns last season.
