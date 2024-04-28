Watch: Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Gets Raiders Draft Call
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire had his dreams come true when the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him with the No. 229 pick in the Seventh Round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco called Devonshire to let him know they were selecting him. He apologized to Devonshire for having to wait until the Seventh Round, but showed his excitement about the selection in the call. Devonshire, crying with tears of joy, showed his appreciation.
"Hey, we're getting ready to select you right here," Telesco said. "Sorry you had to wait so long."
"Appreciate it coach, appreciate it coach," Devonshire said.
"You excited?" Telesco asked. "Yes sir." Devonshire said.
Telesco then put on Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to speak with Devonshire and their excitement to bring him into the organization.
"Hey what's going on big dog, is you ready?" Pierce asked.
"Yes sir." Devonshire responded.
"Good I can hear it in your voice," Pierce replied. "Praying that you saying what you meant. Enjoy it with your family."
"Let's do it! Let's do it." Devonshire exclaimed.
Devonshire wasn't alone during his phone call, as his family and friends were there to support him. One special friend there was former Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Devonshire started out his collegiate career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa native returned home for the next three seasons, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He finished his time with the Panthers with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups, while earning All-ACC punt returner honors in 2022.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors this past season at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game. Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
Devonshire becomes the 37th Pitt defensive back to earn a draft selection since 1971 and the ninth since head coach Pat Narduzzi took over in 2015.
This includes both Jordan Whitehead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Avonte Maddox to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Dane Jackson to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, both Jason Pinnock to the New York Jets and Damar Hamlin to the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Damarri Mathis to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and both Erick Hallett II to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Brandon Hill to the Houston Texans in 2023.
Devonshire is also the ninth player from Aliquippa High School to earn a selection in the NFL Draft and the sixth to do so playing at Pitt, joining Hall of Famers Mike Ditka and Darrelle Revis, as well as Sean Gilbert and both Jonathan Baldwin and Tommie Campbell.
He is the first Aliquippa player to receive a draft selection since Baldwin and Campbell did so in 2011. Devonshire is also the fifth defensive back to go in the NFL Draft from Aliquippa joining Hall of Famers Ty Law and Revis, Campbell and Charles Fisher in 1999.
Devonshire is the first pick from Pitt by the Raiders since they picked center Jimmy Morrissey in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the sixth all-time, joining running back Joe McCall in 1984 and defensive end Bob Buczckowski in 1986, when the franchise was in Los Angeles, and running back Dave Garnett in 1971 and linebacker Joe Carroll in 1972, when the franchise was in Oakland.
