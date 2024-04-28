Colts Invite Pitt OL to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers veteran offensive lineman Jake Kradel will have a shot to compete in the NFL, as he told Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he is attending the Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp.
Kradel spent six seasons with the Panthers from 2018-23 and played a variety of positions across the offensive line, with 52 games played and 46 starts.
The Butler, Pa. native didn't play in any games in 2018, redshirting, but then played in 12 games in 2019, including starting the seven final games at right guard.
Kradel would start and play eight games at right guard in 2020 and continued to do so in 2021, starting the first 10 games, nine at right guard and one at center against New Hampshire, before suffering a season-ending injury, preventing him from playing in the ACC Championship game.
He started all 13 games in 2022, with five starts at his normal right guard and eight starts at center, when Owen Drexel suffered an injury after the second game of the season.
Kradel would play in nine games and started eight in 2023, his final collegiate season, starting the first three at center and then moving to guard after suffering an injury, starting five games back at right guard.
He isn't the only former Pitt player who will compete at the Colts rookie minicamp, as tight end Malcolm Epps will join him there.
The Colts also drafted Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick in the Third Round. They also signed former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis as an undrafted free agent.
Pitt had two other players drafted, as the New Orleans Saints took wide receiver Bub Means with the No. 170 overall pick in the Fifth Round and the Las Vegas Raiders selected cornerback M.J. Devonshire with the No. 229 overall pick in the Seventh Round. The Washington Commanders signed cornerback A.J. Woods as an undrafted free agent, and so too did the New England Patriots with former defensive end John Morgan III.
