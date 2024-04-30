Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Gets New Number With Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- After finding a landing spot with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Pitt Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire has decided on a number to wear as a professional football player.
Devonshire will sport the number 26 as a member of the Raiders, becoming the 19th member of the organization to wear it. The last player to wear the number for the raiders was Sam Webb, a safety who played in 17 games and started 3 in 2022.
Devonshire joins a group of Raiders to wear 26 that includes 8 year defensive back Vann McElroy and two-year Raider Rod Woodson.
Current players who also sport the number 26 include Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Giants running back Devin Singletary and Steelers defensive back Donte Jackson.
Devonshire will join a Raiders draft class that included two other defensive backs in Mississippi State's Decamerion Richardson as well as Air Force's Trey Taylor.
Devonshire's career with the Panthers was illustrious, with highlights including a pick-six to win the 2022 Backyard Brawl as well as another pick-six to seal Pitt's upset win over Louisville in the 2023 season.
Devonshire will join a group of Pitt defensive backs that has seen at least one player get drafted every year since 2020, and two NFL starters in Jordan Whitehead and Avonte Maddox get drafted in 2018.
