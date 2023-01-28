Bracketology Watch: Pitt Needs Statement Win vs Miami

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' weekend showdown with No. 20 Miami at the Petersen Events Center was already one of the best games in the ACC this weekend. Still, it has bigger stakes, according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi. He has the Panthers teetering on the edge of NCAA Tournament contention and they can do themselves a big favor by knocking off the Hurricanes at home.

"A loss at home to Miami would drop the feel-good Panthers, currently LAST FOUR IN, out of the projected field," Lunardi said in his pregame write-up.

The Panthers suffered a poor loss and pulled out a good win during a 1-1 week. Florida State shot the lights out from deep - 10 of 20 from 3-point distance - in a midweek upset of Pitt but the team responded with a record shooting performance - making a program-high 18 triples - in the 81-79 win over Wake Forest.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt vs No. 20 Miami: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Invited to NFL Combine

Pitt's Record Shooting Night Was No Fluke

Bracketology Watch: ESPN's Joe Lunardi Drops Pitt to Last Four In

Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk

Shayne Simon, C'Bo Flemister, A.J. Woods Make Return to Pitt Official