Bracketology Watch: Sports Illustrated Predicts Pitt-Penn State Play-In

PITTSBURGH -- Even before the Pitt Panthers took down Louisville on the road to earn their fourth ACC win away from home this season, most national outlets had them solidly in their projected NCAA Tournament fields as anywhere from a 12th to ninth seed. But one Bracketologist predicts the Panthers will have to win their way into the first round.

Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated released his latest predictions for the NCAA Tournament bracket and he believes Pitt will draw an 11th seed in the West Region and face Penn State at the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, days before the first round begins. The Panthers would have to knock off the Nittany Lions before advancing to play No. 6 Auburn in the first round.

Pitt currently sits at 52nd in the NET ratings and 60th in KenPom. Penn State is KenPom's No. 39 team and sits at 53rd in the NET. The Panthers are 72-76 all-time against the Nittany Lions and won seven in a row in the series before dropping the last meeting in 2017. The two rivals have never met in the postseason.

