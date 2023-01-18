Pitt-Notre Dame Game Scheduled for Halloween Weekend

PITTSBURGH -- Not much of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 schedule has been finalized yet but they do have a set a date for their trip to South Bend, Indiana to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Pitt and Notre Dame will play on Halloween Weekend - October 28, with game time and television designation yet to be determined.

The Irish will be coming off a bye week when they renew this series for the 73rd time. West Virginia and Penn State are the only two teams the Panthers have played more frequently than Notre Dame. The Irish hold a 50-21-1 lead in the all-time series and have won the last three meetings, with their last victory coming in a 40-3 drubbing at then-Heinz Field in 2020.

The Panthers have three former Irish players on their roster - quarterback Phil Jurkovec, linebacker Shayne Simon and running back C'Borius Flemister. They will likely face a familiar foe at quarterback in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who joined Notre Dame this offseason as a graduate transfer. Pitt intercepted Hartman three times in a 45-21 victory in the 2021 ACC Championship game.

