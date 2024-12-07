Pitt Earns Comeback Win Over Virginia Tech
PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt men’s basketball started its conference play against Virginia Tech and took care of business in Blacksburg, Va., coming from behind and winning 64-59, despite an ugly first half and trailing by seven with 3:57 in regulation.
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe led all scorers with 19 points, scoring 15 of them in the second half. He also went 6-for-6 from the foul line and made four steals in the period.
The Panthers shot 41.4% from the field and 21.4%, 6-for-28, from beyond the arc, while the Hokies, who came into the game shooting below 40% from the field shot 43.4% and 32% from three-point range.
The Panthers started the game as ugly as they could, turning the ball over five times in their first six possessions, with a junior forward Cam Corhen lay-up on the only possession the Panthers didn’t turn the ball over made it not look so bad.
Virginia Tech took a 13-7 lead at the under-16 media timeout as it shot 75% from the field. The Virginia Tech wasn’t as large as it could have been as it also turned the ball over two times.
The Hokies wanted to play a little catch up in the turnover battle, turning the ball over in two of their first three possessions coming out of the media timeout. The Panthers took advantage of this, cutting the Hokies' lead to just one after Lowe found senior forward Zach Austin open for a 3-pointer and senior guard Ishmael Leggett hit a deep two-pointer.
Pitt took its first lead of the game with 11:20 left in the first half after Leggett found junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham wide open in the paint, but after freshman guard Brandin Cummings made a fastbreak layup, the Pitt offense stalled out.
They missed five consecutive shots from beyond-the-arc and freshman wing Amsal Delalic made just one layup to keep the Pitt offense from staying scoreless. The Virginia Tech offense wasn’t much better as it just scored five points after it took a 13-7 lead as the game was knotted up at 18-18 at the 8:12 mark.
After both teams converted a layup the teams went back and forth shooting from three-point range. The Panthers made two of their four three point attempts and the Hokies made three of their six three-pointers.
Virginia Tech earned its largest lead since it led 13-7 as it made another three-pointer out of the media timeout at 32-26 lead.
Lowe’s deep two-pointer was Pitt’s lone basket in the final 5:30 of the first half. The Virgina Tech offense wasn’t as bad as it added on to its four point lead with two transition basket off of Pitt turnovers.
At the half, the Hokies led the Panthers 36-28. Leggett led all Panthers in scoring with 11 points in the first half and tied with him in points was Hokies redshirt sophomore guard Jaden Schutt who also tallied 11 points.
Both teams came out of the break, with Pitt scoring on its first three possessions and Virginia Tech scoring on its first two possessions. But with Virginia Tech responding to each Pitt score, head coach Jeff Capel called a timeout as his team trailed 40-34.
The Panthers scored two baskets after Capel’s timeout to make it a two-point game, but a corner 3-pointer by Virginia Tech senior forward Ben Burnham stretched the Virginia Tech lead back out to five-points.
After missing 10 consecutive 3-pointers, Diaz Graham finally ended the drought with 12:21 left in regulation. Pitt trailed by one, its closest deficit of the second half, but a dunk by junior forward Tobi Lawal stretched the Virginia Tech lead back out to three points.
The Hokies stretched their lead out to five points, out of the break and after the teams exchanged two-point possessions, the Panthers turned the Hokies over on three straight possessions and scored four fast break points. With 7:31 remaining, the Panthers trailed 50-49.
Pitt going on an over three minute scoring drought allowed Virginia Tech to extend its lead out to seven points after they converted an and-one layup opportunity and a 3-point shot.
Trailing 56-49 with 3:57 remaining, Leggett hit two free throws and then Lowe would hit a 3-pointer to cut the Hokies' lead to just two points.
Lawal then responded by making two free throws, but Lowe answered right back, scoring a contested layup. Lawal then fouled Diaz Graham while going for a rebound and since Pitt was in the bonus, Diaz Graham responded by making two free throws and tied the game up.
Pitt fouled Lawal on the next possession for Virginia Tech, but Lawal made one of his two foul shots from the foul line. Lowe, then made another contested layup and gave Pitt its first lead of the second half, leading 60-59 with 50 seconds to go.
With 46.6 seconds left on the clock and the Hokies ball, Diaz Graham blocked the Hokies shot attempt and Lowe rebounded the ball, got fouled and stretched the Panthers lead out to three.
Virginia Tech with a chance to tie, once again got stopped by Pitt. Lowe earned the rebound then got fouled and iced the game for Pitt, helping Pitt leave Blacksburg with a come from behind 64-59 victory.
This marks the first ACC win of the season for the Panthers and their first win at Cassel Colliseum in the ACC and since 2003, when both programs played in the Big East.
Pitt will head back home for their next matchup, as they host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11.
