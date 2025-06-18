Pitt Basketball Hosting 4-Star Wing
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will bring in one of the better basketball recruits in the next class, as they look to secure his services
Ethan Mgbako, a class of 2026 recruit, will make an official visit to Pitt on June 19, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Mgbako received an offer from Pitt on May 19 and will serve as the first official visit for the program in 2026 and also his first official visit too.
He plays for powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., just north of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The likes of 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant and NBA Champions in Rajon Rondo and Stephen Jackson have played at the school.
Mgbako hails from Somerset, N.J., 35-40 miles southwest of Newark, and previously played for Roselle Catholic High School for his freshman and sophomore seasons.
He averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while making almost two 3-pointers per game as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season.
Mgbako also currently plays for his AAU team, Team Melo on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit. Former Pitt star Bub Carrington, who earned NBA All-Rookie honors with the Washington Wizards last season, also played on Team Melo.
He stands 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds and can score all across the floor, pulling up from mid-range and from behind the arc or driving to the rim for a layup and a strong finish.
247Sports, On3 and ESPN rank Mgbako as a four-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 75 in the nation, the No. 29 small forward and No. 3 recruit in Virginia, On3 ranking him No. 63 in his class, No. 23 at his position and No. 3 in the state and ESPN ranking him No. 86 in the country, the No. 31 small forward and No. 5 in the commonwealth.
Mgbako holds Power 5 offers from Big East schools in Creighton and Georgetown, SEC schools in LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M plus Florida State and West Virginia. He also holds mid-major offers from George Washington, Kent State, Pepperdine and Quinnipiac.
