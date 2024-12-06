Pitt DL Elliot Donald Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost another player to the transfer portal following the end of the season, featuring one of their veteran defensive student-athletes.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Elliot Donald has entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247sports. He is no longer listed on the roster for Pitt and will have one year left of eligibility.
Donald played for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and was a conensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2021.
247Sports rated him as the No. 36 defensive lineman and No. 11 recruit in Pennsylvania, Rivals saw him as the No. 95 recruit in the nation, No. 8 defensive tackle and No. 5 in the commonwealth and ESPN rated him as No. 83 in the country, the No. 12 East Region recruit, No. 9 defensive end and No. 6 in the state.
He also had some Pitt background, as he is the nephew of Pitt legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who would star for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in the NFL and is headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Donald played in just one game in 2021, against New Hampshire in Week 4, preserving a redshirt and serving as a member of the ACC Championship team.
He would play in seven games each in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He made four tackles, an assisted sack and a pass breakup in 2022, with two tackles and the assisted sack coming in the win over UCLA in the Sun Bowl. He had just two tackles in 2023, coming against North Carolina in Week 4 and Duke in Week 13.
Donald saw the most time of his collegiate career, playing 81 snaps over four games, the comeback wins vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 on the road and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at home, blowout win vs. Youngstown State at home in Week 4 and the victory over North Carolina in Week 6 on the road in the ACC opener.
He wouldn't play the rest of the season, most likely dealing with an injury, as he didn't travel for the final three road contests.
Donald is the seventh player to depart the Panthers following the end of the season for the transfer portal.
This includes fellow redshirt juniors in wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, offensive lineman Terrence Moore, defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson and defensive back Noah Biglow, plus running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd.
Pitt will have four defensive tackles on the roster going into next season, including rising redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, rising sophomore Francis Brewu and rising redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington.
The Panthers also have defensive ends in sixth year Nate Temple, redshirt junior Chief Borders, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio and David Ojiegbe and freshmen in Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas and Sincere Edwards.
Pitt also has three incoming freshmen defensive ends from the Class of 2025. This includesJulian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Denim Cook out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio.
