Pitt HC Jeff Capel Praises Nike Sibande's Selflessness

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers needed every bit of Nike Sibande's season-high 21 points and six rebounds this weekend to earn a tough road win in ACC play at Georgia Tech. His scoring helped put some distance between the Panthers and the Yellow Jackets and his defensive rebounding helped neutralize their advantage on the Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said Sibande was not just a productive player against the Yellow Jackets, but a fantastic teammate as well.

With Sibande riding a hot streak - 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range and 92.3% from the free throw line over his last five outings - and starting guard Greg Elliot struggling to find the bottom of the net - just five for his last 13 shooting 3-pointers - Capel considered making a switch in Pitt's lineup, but Sibande insisted on keeping everyone in their familiar roles.

"In the second half I was going to start him. I said it at halftime and he came up to me and he said, ‘No, start Greg’. Like that’s what I mean about being selfless," Capel said. He was so into us winning and to be a good teammate and I thought that’s why he played really well."

Sibande said he doesn't really care about the distinction between starter and bench player. He has a confidence in himself that comes from a career in which he's scored more than 1,600 points and started 103 games. Sibande has acheived a lot personally but as his career nears its end, he has his sights set on team success.

"I just want to win at the end of the day," Sibande said. "It's not about starting, not about none of that. It's about winning. ... I've been in my role and been successful in my role and I'm just trying to do the best I can in my role."

Capel has repeatdly praised the unselfisheness and commitment to winning of his team this season. He's relished the oppurtunity to coach them and Sibande's willingness to let Elliot stay in a comfortable spot was another instance of his veteran players putting the team over themselves.

"Our guys have been really good teammates all year and [Sibande] was selfless," Capel said. "He was just making plays and it’s one of the coolest things I’ve seen, probably since I’ve been a coach."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt at Georgia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Pull Off Rare ACC Road Win

Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season

Pitt at Georgia Tech: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings

Pitt HC Jeff Capel Calls Out Media Coverage of ACC

Pitt LB Tylar Wiltz Accepts Invite to Tropical Bowl