Pitt LB Tylar Wiltz Accepts Invite to Tropical Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- Another Pitt Panther is off to chase his dream of playing professional football. Graduate transfer linebacker Tylar Witlz, a transfer from FCS Missouri State who spent one productive year as a reserve for the Panthers, announced that he had accepted an invite to the Tropical Bowl, one of many showcase games for draft-eligible players around the country.

Wiltz one season at Pitt was a good one. He worked his way up from a reserve role to become a co-starter on the depth chart and play a key role in the dramatic Sun Bowl victory over No. 18 UCLA.

He finished the year with 50 total tackles, four for loss, two sacks, three passes defended and an interception over 13 games. He was a revelation for a Pitt team that desperately needed depth at linebacker.

The Tropical Bowl will be held next weekend at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

