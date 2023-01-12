Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 2023 recruiting class is gaining some more recognition on a national stage. 247Sports released its latest top-150 list for the next class and two players who've given verbal pledges to Pitt moved up from their previous spots.

Jaland Lowe, who committed to the Panthers last summer, is still solidly in the top 100, but jumped up six spots from No. 82 to No. 76. The 6'1, 160-pound, four-star point guard has seen his recruitment and ratings reach new heights after a successful spin around the summer AAU circuit. Lowe is currently the No. 6 player in Texas and No. 12 player at his position.

Carolton Carrington, a 6'4 shooting guard from Baltimore, Maryland, took an even more significant leap forward and made one of the biggest moves upward of anyone in the class. He was previously ranked No. 117 but moved up 19 spots into the top-100 at No. 96. Carrington is a four-star prospect as well, the No. 3 player in his state and No. 17 player at his position.

Marlon Barnes, a three-star small forward from Cleveland, Ohio and a former teammate of current Panther John Hugley at Brush High School, is the only Pitt commit still outside the top-150 at No. 193 nationally.

